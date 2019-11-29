8 things millennials wish you would just stop getting them for the holidays

Betsie Van der Meer/Getty Images This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, don’t buy millennials clothes, socks, and cookbooks.

For Black Friday and Cyber Monday season, millennials told Business Insider what they wish people would stop getting them for the holidays.

The millennials BI spoke to indicated they prefer to pick out personal items, like fragrances and clothes, themselves. They also hate getting what they already have too much of: socks and mugs.

They’d rather receive a nice kitchen appliance, tech gadget, or money.

There are some things you should really stop getting millennials for the holidays.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday here, Business Insider surveyed millennials about their holiday wish list. We asked them what they don’t want, and some common themes cropped up.

You should probably stay out of their kitchen unless you’re going all out, for one. Millennials said they’re tired of getting cookbooks and mugs, but they would welcome a nice appliance like a NutriBullet, Kitchenaid Pro Mixer, or air fryer.

And please don’t by them scented items or clothes, especially socks. Millennials have their own personal taste when it comes to clothing style and perfumes, thank you very much.

Many millennials who answered the survey said they’d like a tech gadget, like Airpods, noise-cancelling headphones, an Apple watch, or a desktop computer. Several also said they’d like money so they can pay their bills or debt.

Below, here’s a look at what not to get the millennials in your life for the holidays this year.

Millennials don’t want candy.

Ingus Kruklitis/Shutterstock

Several respondents said they’re tired of getting candy and chocolates. One 23-year-old respondent said she ends up with so much of the latter she doesn’t end up eating it all.

As 26-year-old Adler puts it, “I am over the sugar.”

There are “way too many sugary things around the holidays,” seconded 30-year-old Kirsten, who said she would rather get homemade food items.

Don’t give millennials gift cards.

Some millennials said they would like a gift card for the holidays, specifically from Amazon, Starbucks, and Sephora. But several said they wish people would stop gifting them gift cards.

Caleb Post, age 34, called them “boring, lame, and unoriginal.” Thirty-year-old Katie also said they’re “limiting and impersonal.”

Jessica, age 32, feels the same way: “I want people to think about me and not give me the easiest thing they can think of.”

Millennials are fed up with cookbooks.

Cavan Images/Getty Images

A handful of millennials told Business Insider they don’t see a use for cookbooks.

“Why are people always buying millennials cookbooks?” 24-year-old Sam said. “I get that you think we are incompetent when it comes to life skills, but you also have to understand that we can get recipes for free online! I love ‘Salt, Fat, Acid Heat’ on Netflix, but I don’t need five copies of the book.”

Millennials are over mugs.

Tetra Images/Getty Images

A millennial only needs so many cups of coffee or tea, and they have got enough mugs for that. As Cassie, age 33, wrote, “I have one too many.”

“My apartment is full of them,” Ayara Pontioso, age 25, said. She’d rather have something to fill her mug with, like a coffee maker or coffee pods.

Stop getting millennials socks.

10’000 Hours/Getty Images

A couple of millennials said they were getting their friends socks for the holidays – but they probably shouldn’t, considering that many respondents said they don’t want socks as a gift.

Erica, age 26, said she has too many socks from past holidays.

“I have picky feet, and they never get me anything I would actually wear,” Chris, age 30, said.

Millennials prefer to buy their own clothes.

Lily Bowers/Reuters

Think twice before curating a millennials’ wardrobe for them. One 25-year-old told Business Insider that people don’t know her style and size, so she always ends up returning the gift. She’s not the only one. Another 24-year-old respondent says she has a specific style and would rather get money to pick clothes out herself.

“I place a lot of importance on fit and comfort for my clothing and it’s difficult to pick that out for me,” Sam Timmons, age 25, wrote. “Also, my style changes frequently; it’s one of the more awkward gifts to pull out of a bag and pretend to love it (Sorry, mum.).”

“Style is so subjective and nothing ever fits me right,” Jessica Prouty, age 25, said. “My grandmother is particularly guilty of this.”

Let millennials select their own scents.

Don’t get anything with a fragrance – scent is very personal. Michelle, age 24, said she’s not going to use cheap perfume or body lotions. Likewise, one 27-year-old respondent said he doesn’t want fragrance gift sets.

“I have super-sensitive skin and usually have to donate [bath and body products],” wrote Rachael, age 32.

Don’t decorate millennials homes’ for them, especially for the holidays.

Chung Hoong Chan/EyeEm

Rebekah, age 26, said she didn’t want home decorations, and other millennials alluded to this as well. A few said they don’t want candles, while others said they don’t want holiday décor, like ornaments. Charlize, age 29, noted that he is not a fan of “random Santa figurines” in particular.

