What Might Sarah Palin Actually Say In Hong Kong?

As we’ve said, we are almost certain that Sarah Palin’s invitation as keynote speaker for an Asian investment conference was a tongue-in-cheek joke by the Hong Kong broker CLSA.



CLSA is a top firm, but well known for mixing humour into their research.

William Pesek at Bloomberg agrees that there’s something strange about the whole affair, and wonders aloud what a Sarah Palin Hong Kong speech might sound like:

Hello Hong Kong! How ya doin’? You know, I want to thank you Hong Kongians for being such gracious hosts.

And I want to thank you for explaining to me how this country is now a part of China again. Wow, who knew? Anyhoo, it’s nice to be here. And I’m lovin’ the food. Had me some of that feng shui stuff for breakfast this morning. Jeez, that was tasty!

Arriving at your superduper airport was a shock for two reasons. The first, it’s really modern for Asia, home to so many developing people. Anyone who’s been to JFK in New York or Dulles near Washington knows what I’m talking about. Good goin’ guys!

