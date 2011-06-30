A 60-Second Guide To What Michele Bachmann Really Believes

In a speech to the Minnesota legislature in 2005, Bachmann advocated for eliminating the minimum wage.

'Literally, if we took away the minimum wage--if conceivably it was gone--we could potentially virtually wipe out unemployment completely because we would be able to offer jobs at whatever level,' she said.

In an interview with George Stephanopoulos this week, Bachmann evaded three separate questions related to the subject.

Here is a portion of their exchange:

Stephanopoulos: Let me try one more time, so you are saying that the minimum wage is one of those regulations you'd take a look at, you'd try to eliminate it?

Bachmann: Well what I'm saying is that I think we need to look at all regulations, whatever--whatever ones are inhibiting job growth that's what we need to --

Stephanopoulos: And the minimum wage is one of them?

Bachmann: All regulations George. I think every department. We have just too much expansion of government and so what we need to do is tamp that down so that the American people can keep more of what they make.