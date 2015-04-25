There's a startling difference between what men want in a wife and in a daughter

The patriarchy can’t get its house in order.

Because according to a new online survey of 818 men conducted by Hart Research Associates, men want startlingly different things in potential wives and daughters.

As in:

• Wives should be attractive, daughters should not. • Daughters should be independent, wives should not.

We originally spotted the survey, titled “the Shriver Report Snapshot: An Insight Into the 21st Century Man” on the Wall Street Journal.

“Reading the survey as a whole, the qualities that men want most in a daughter — intelligent, independent, strong, and principled — are the qualities that help women thrive in the workplace,” writes Hart Research Associates vice president Jeff Horwitt at the Journal.

But evidently, those qualities aren’t entirely what heterosexual guys want in their wives.

Here are the full details:

