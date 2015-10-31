The wreckless skin care mistake men make every morning

Shutterstock Every man, woman, and child should wear sunscreen daily.

If there is one thing keeping dermatologists up at night, it’s the consistent and steadfast refusal of men to wear sunscreen.

Despite their increased risk of developing melanoma, men just aren’t getting the message about daily sunscreen use.

Well guys, it’s time to get serious about skin cancer prevention, while also preventing wrinkles and dryness.

“It’s very important that men use a hydrating sunscreen,” Dr. Keaney, a dermatologist working with Dove Men+Care, told Business Insider.

The moisture keeps skin looking healthy and fresh, while the broad spectrum sunscreen protects skin from harmful UV rays, which can also cause wrinkles.

Dr. Keaney recommends using moisturizer with a sunscreen component of at least SPF 30 or greater every day. “That’s kind of a basic building block of a skin care routine,” he said.

Many popular drugstore brands make moisturizing sunscreens that are specially formulated for male skin, including Neutrogena, Dove Men+Care, Nivea, and Cetaphil.

But what about the change of seasons? Surely you don’t need sunscreen in winter? Actually, even in winter, the sun’s rays can damage your skin. Wear protection.

