What Men Can Learn From Women

Many men drive businesses like they drive cars. They don’t ask for directions, or stop to make sure they’re headed the right way.



Women, on the other hand, are planners.

Jenn Houser, co-founder of UpStart Bootcamp, says there are a few things men can learn from women in the office:

Come up with a plan before you start a company. Business plans are essential, says Houser. They serve as working outlines to keep founders on track and focused.

Business plans can be short as long as they hit essential points, like revenue projections and mission statements.

Admit when you’re lost. Don’t be afraid to admit you need help. Know your strengths and hire people to cover your weaknesses. This will make you more productive.

Ask for help. Gather feedback from as many people as possible. Talk to other founders who have started similar businesses and ask for advice.

This is a great way to find cofounders, investors, and information. It also gets people talking about your company.

Have an open mind. A business idea might seem brilliant and turn out not to be. In that case, kill your darlings. Find an idea you can scale, even if it’s not what you initially had in mind. Most companies end up pivoting; they grow to become entirely different, better businesses.

