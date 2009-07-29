What Melissa Francis Does When She Isn't On CNBC

So how many of you knew that child-star turned CNBC anchor Melissa Francis is totally cheating on us?



It turns out that Francis has another show on Dylan Ratigan’s network. That’s right, the leftist yet still compelling political channel called MSNBC has given Francis a twice a week gig next to Contessa Brewer on a show called “It’s The Economy.”

You can probably imagine what its like when television does economic news for a basically financially illiterate audience. In a word: fun! That’s right. Economic news is a lot more fun when presented for a broader audience than it is when presented for the specially attuned audience at which CNBC aims.

Take this clip from today’s show. It’s allegedly about how the recession is affecting gyms. But it’s really just about Melissa and and Contessa giggling about naked pictures. If this isn’t really your thing, go back to CNBC and watch Erin Burnett give Mark Haynes some beef jerky. Those of you who don’t hate fun can watch the Melissa and Contessa show Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2 pm.

Visit msnbc.com for Breaking News, World News, and News about the Economy

