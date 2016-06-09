Tennis superstar Maria Sharapova was just suspended from competing for 2 years -- here's why

After months of deliberation, the International Tennis Federation has banned star athlete Maria Sharapova from competing for two years.
Earlier this year, Maria Sharapova failed a drug test at the Australian Open after testing positive for the recently-banned drug meldonium. Here’s what the drug actually does to your body.
Produced by Jenner Deal. Original Reporting by Jessica Orwig and Tanya Lewis.
