Tennis superstar Maria Sharapova was just suspended from competing for 2 years -- here's why

Jenner Deal, Jessica Orwig, Tanya Lewis

After months of deliberation, the International Tennis Federation has banned star athlete Maria Sharapova from competing for two years. 

Earlier this year, Maria Sharapova failed a drug test at the Australian Open after testing positive for the recently-banned drug meldonium. Here’s what the drug actually does to your body.

Produced by Jenner Deal. Original Reporting by Jessica Orwig and Tanya Lewis.

