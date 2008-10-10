What, Me Worry? Young Internet Stars Wait Out The Crash In Cyprus, Make Video

UPDATE Disappointing, but understandable: The video — which, after all, caused the economy to collapse, deflated the Web 2.0 bubble and was by far the worst thing ever posted on the Internet, ever — is now gone.

————–

Haven’t yet decided whether this video — 20 or so 20-somethings lip-synching to Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin” on their precious week off in Cyprus — is a shining example of the awesome Web 2.0 world we live and work in, or a cry for help. But it’s amusing either way. Someone want to send these kids a couple board games or some Excel files to crunch?

As they describe it: “20 world Internet citizens met in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in October of 2008 for a week of reflections on life, love, and the Internet.”

Among the boldfaced names featured in the clip: Facebook Connect dude Dave Morin, his Google girlfriend Brittany Bohnet, Facebook product design lead/former Macster developer Aaron Sittig, Apple producer/designer Jessica Bigarel, WSJ tech reporter Jessica Vascellaro, Drop.io founder Sam Lessin, Blip.tv cofounder Mike Hudack.

