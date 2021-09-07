Here’s how every Avenger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe compares to their comic-book counterparts

Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, was played by Robert Downey Jr. for just over a decade, from 2008 to 2019. Iron Man. Marvel Unlimited/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures First comics appearance: “Tales of Suspense No. 39” in March 1963 “Tales of Suspense No. 39” in March 1963 Main MCU appearances: “Iron Man,” “Iron Man 2,” “The Avengers,” “Iron Man 3,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Avengers: Endgame” as Downey Jr, and voiced by Mick Wingert in “What If…?” Post-credit cameo: “The Incredible Hulk”

Gwyneth Paltrow played Pepper Potts, Tony’s longtime assistant and eventual wife – and a superhero in her own right, Rescue. Pepper Potts. Marvel Unlimited/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures First comics appearance: “Tales of Suspense No. 45” in September 1963 “Tales of Suspense No. 45” in September 1963 Main MCU appearances: “Iron Man,” “Iron Man 2,” “The Avengers,” “Iron Man 3,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Avengers: Endgame”

Here’s what Rescue looks like in the comics and in “Avengers: Endgame.” Rescue. Marvel Unlimited/Disney Pepper’s still around in the MCU, with a name-drop in “Spider-Man: Far from Home,” so she could make another appearance as either herself or Rescue in the future, if Paltrow wants. Rescue made her comics debut in “The Invincible Iron Man No. 10” in May 2009.

Tony’s other best friend, James “Rhodey” Rhodes (or War Machine or Iron Patriot), was played by Terrence Howard for the first “Iron Man” and then recast with Don Cheadle. Cheadle was nominated for an Emmy for his performance in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” Rhodey. Marvel Unlimited/Paramount/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures First comics appearance: “Iron Man No. 118” in January 1979 “Iron Man No. 118” in January 1979 Main MCU appearances: “Iron Man” (as Howard), “Iron Man 2,” “Iron Man 3,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and his own upcoming Disney+ series “Armor Wars” (as played by Cheadle) Post-credit cameo: “Captain Marvel”

Here’s what War Machine looks like on the page and on-screen. War Machine. Marvel Unlimited/Paramount Howard never got to play War Machine. During the first “Iron Man,” he longingly looks at a suit and says, “Next time,” which was more a nod to his comics canon at the time than a promise of a sequel. By the time “Iron Man 2” rolled around, he had been recast. War Machine first appeared in “Iron Man No. 281” in June 1992.

Bruce Banner was originally played by Edward Norton but was recast with Mark Ruffalo for all subsequent appearances. Bruce Banner. Marvel Unlimited/Universal/Disney First comics appearance: “The Incredible Hulk No. 1” in May 1962 “The Incredible Hulk No. 1” in May 1962 Main MCU appearances: “The Incredible Hulk” (played by Norton), “The Avengers,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “What If…?” and the upcoming Disney+ series “She-Hulk” (played by Ruffalo) Post-credit cameos: “Iron Man 3,” “Captain Marvel,” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Here’s his extremely famous, extremely green counterpart, the Hulk. The Hulk. Marvel Unlimited/Universal/Disney The Hulk hasn’t actually been in every movie that Bruce has been in. He doesn’t show up in “Iron Man 3” or “Captain Marvel,” is barely in “Avengers: Infinity War,” and has completely reformed as “Smart Hulk” in “Endgame” — though, for some reason, he’s back in his human form in “Shang-Chi.” We’re sure we’ll find out more in “She-Hulk.”

Scarlett Johansson is one of the longest-running Avengers. She made her debut as superspy Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, back in 2010’s “Iron Man 2.” She finally got her own film after more than a decade, in 2021’s “Black Widow.” Black Widow. Marvel Unlimited/Paramount First comics appearance: “Tales of Suspense No. 52” in April 1964 “Tales of Suspense No. 52” in April 1964 Main MCU appearances: “Iron Man 2,” “The Avengers,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame,” and “Black Widow” as Johansson, and voiced by Lake Bell in “What If…?” Post-credit cameo: “Captain Marvel”

Nick Fury, former head of S.H.I.E.L.D. and famed superspy, has been around for decades and has had many designs throughout the years. This is what he originally looked like – and here’s how Samuel L. Jackson portrays him. Nick Fury. Marvel Unlimited/Disney First comics appearance: “Sgt. Fury and his Howling Commandos No. 1” in May 1963 “Sgt. Fury and his Howling Commandos No. 1” in May 1963 Main MCU appearances: “Iron Man 2,” “Captain America: The First Avenger,” “The Avengers,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Captain Marvel,” “Avengers: Endgame, “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “What If…?” and the upcoming Disney+ series “Secret Invasion” Post-credit cameos: “Iron Man,” “Thor,” and “Avengers: Infinity War”

The God of Thunder himself, Thor, has been played by Chris Hemsworth for a decade and counting. Thor. Marvel Unlimited/Paramount First comics appearance: “Journey Into Mystery No. 83” in August 1962 “Journey Into Mystery No. 83” in August 1962 Main MCU Appearances: “Thor,” “The Avengers,” “Thor: The Dark World,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame,” upcoming episode(s) of the Disney+ series “What If…?,” and the upcoming film “Thor: Love and Thunder” Post-credit cameo: “Doctor Strange”

Natalie Portman played Jane Foster in (essentially) two films and is set to become the Mighty Thor in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Jane Foster. Marvel Unlimited/Paramount First comics appearance: “Journey Into Mystery No. 84” in September 1962 “Journey Into Mystery No. 84” in September 1962 Main MCU appearances: “Thor,” “Thor: The Dark World,” “Avengers: Endgame,” upcoming episode(s) of the Disney+ series “What If…?,” and the upcoming film “Thor: Love and Thunder”

We’re considering the keeper of the Bifrost, Heimdall, an honorary Avenger, as he’s the only other Asgardian outside of Thor and Loki to appear in “Avengers” films. He was played by Idris Elba. Heimdall. Marvel Unlimited/Disney First comics appearance: “Journey Into Mystery No. 85” in October 1962 “Journey Into Mystery No. 85” in October 1962 Main MCU appearances: “Thor,” Thor: The Dark World,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” and “Avengers: Infinity War”

Since Lady Sif is Thor’s only surviving Asgardian friend, she’s an honorary Avenger, too. She’s played by Jaimie Alexander. Lady Sif. Marvel Unlimited/Paramount First comics appearance: “Journey Into Mystery No. 102” in March 1964 “Journey Into Mystery No. 102” in March 1964 Main MCU appearances: “Thor,” Thor: The Dark World,” “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Loki,” “What If…?” and the upcoming film “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Chris Evans embodied the spirit of a true hero as Steve Rogers – better known as Captain America – for eight years, from 2011 to 2019. Captain America. Marvel Unlimited/Disney First comics appearance: “Captain America Comics No. 1” in March 1941 “Captain America Comics No. 1” in March 1941 Main MCU appearances: “Captain America: The First Avenger,” “The Avengers,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Avengers: Endgame” played by Evans, and in “What If…?” voiced by Josh Keaton Post-credit cameos: “Ant-Man” and “Captain Marvel.” Evans also pops up in “Thor: The Dark World” for a few seconds and is seen throughout “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in a series of instructional videos as well as a post-credit scene.

Peggy Carter, played by Hayley Atwell, was one of the founders of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the first character to get her own spin-off show due to her popularity. She’s also integral to Steve’s happy ending. Peggy Carter. Marvel Unlimited/Paramount First comics appearance: “Tales of Suspense No. 75” in March 1966 “Tales of Suspense No. 75” in March 1966 Main MCU appearances: “Captain America: The First Avenger,” “Agent Carter,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Ant-Man,” “Avengers: Endgame,” and “What If…?”

Bucky Barnes begins his MCU tenure as Steve’s best friend before seemingly dying in”Captain America: The First Avenger.” He’s played by Sebastian Stan. Bucky Barnes. Marvel Unlimited/Paramount First comics appearance: “Captain America Comics No. 1” in March 1941 “Captain America Comics No. 1” in March 1941 Main MCU appearances: “Captain America: The First Avenger,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” and “What If…?” Post-credit cameo: “Ant-Man” and “Black Panther”

But, as many Marvel fans knew, he wasn’t actually dead. Instead, he became a mind-controlled assassin known as the Winter Soldier. Over the course of the MCU, he eventually gets his mind back. Here’s what he looks like now. Bucky Barnes. Marvel Unlimited/Disney Basically, he cut off his Winter Soldier hair and got a new robotic arm. In the comics, Bucky has a stint as the new Captain America once he breaks free of the mind control, so we’ll see if he gets to wield the shield one day — though that’s looking less likely. Bucky made his comics debut as Captain America in “Captain America No. 34” in January 2008.

Hawkeye, as played by Jeremy Renner, has one of the least comic-book-accurate costumes. He’s finally getting his own Disney+ series this year. Maybe we’ll see more purple on Clint Barton. Hawkeye. Marvel Unlimited/Disney First comics appearance: “Tales of Suspense No. 57” in September 1964 “Tales of Suspense No. 57” in September 1964 Main MCU appearances: “The Avengers,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “What If…?” and the upcoming Disney+ series “Hawkeye” Cameos: This isn’t technically a “post-credit” cameo, but Renner has an uncredited appearance in “Thor,” introducing his character to the universe. His photo was also shown at the end of “Black Widow.”

For a brief scene in “Avengers: Endgame,” we see Clint take on the mantle of Ronin, a time period we expect to see more of in “Hawkeye.” Ronin. Marvel Unlimited/Disney We didn’t get a great look at the full Ronin suit in “Endgame,” but from what we can tell, it looks like it has similar gold accents to the comics costume. Clint’s version of Ronin made his comics debut in “New Avengers No. 27” in April 2007.

Maria Hill is one of Nick Fury’s most loyal allies and a former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent. She’s played by Cobie Smulders. Maria Hill. Marvel Unlimited/Disney First comics appearance: “The New Avengers No. 4” in March 2005 “The New Avengers No. 4” in March 2005 Main MCU appearances: “The Avengers,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Avengers: Endgame,” Spider-Man: Far From Home” and “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Post-credit cameo: “Avengers: Infinity War”

Anthony Mackie’s character Sam Wilson, or Falcon, has a more toned-down appearance from his comics look. He’s also one of Steve’s closest friends … Falcon. Marvel Unlimited/Disney First comics appearance: “Captain America No. 117” in September 1969 “Captain America No. 117” in September 1969 Main MCU appearances: “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Ant-Man,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame,” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

… leading him to be chosen as the new Captain America. He debuted the look, which is way more accurate to the comics, in the Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” Captain America. Marvel Unlimited/Disney As the title card at the end of the season finale indicated, Sam’s the new Cap, and there’s a fourth “Captain America” film starring Mackie in the works. Sam made his comics debut as Captain America in “All-New Captain America No. 1” in January 2015.

Agent 13, aka Sharon Carter, is played by Emily VanCamp and is introduced as an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. She is later revealed to be Peggy Carter’s niece. She’s since taken more of a villainous turn. Agent 13. Marvel Unlimited/Disney First comics appearance: “Tales of Suspense No. 75” in March 1966 “Tales of Suspense No. 75” in March 1966 Main MCU appearances: “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Captain America: Civil War,” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Quicksilver, or Pietro Maximoff, was introduced in “Avengers: Age of Ultron” played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson – and then a fake version of the character was played by Evan Peters in “WandaVision.” Quicksilver. Marvel Unlimited/Disney First comics appearance: “The X-Men No. 4” in March 1964 “The X-Men No. 4” in March 1964 Main MCU appearances: “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (played by Taylor-Johnson) and “WandaVision” (played by Peters) Post-credit cameo: “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (played by Taylor-Johnson) Note: Peters also plays a different version of Quicksilver in the 20th Century Fox “X-Men” universe in “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” “X-Men: Apocalypse,” “Dark Phoenix,” and “Deadpool 2.”

Wanda Maximoff, played by Elizabeth Olsen, was finally called the Scarlet Witch for the first time and received a new semi-comics-accurate costume in “WandaVision.” She was nominated for an Emmy for her performance in the show. Wanda Maximoff. Marvel Unlimited/Disney First comics appearance: “The X-Men No. 4” in March 1964 “The X-Men No. 4” in March 1964 Main MCU appearances: “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “WandaVision,” and the upcoming film “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Post-credit cameo: “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”

Paul Bettany made his MCU on-screen debut as Vision in 2015 after years of voicing J.A.R.V.I.S., Tony Stark’s artificial intelligence system. He was also nominated for an Emmy for “WandaVision.” Vision. Marvel Unlimited/Disney First comics appearance: “Avengers Volume #1 No. 57” in August 1968 “Avengers Volume #1 No. 57” in August 1968 Main MCU appearances: “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “WandaVision”

Moving on to more cosmic characters, Peter Quill or Star-Lord of the Guardians of the Galaxy is played by Chris Pratt. Star-Lord. Marvel Unlimited/Disney First comics appearance: “Marvel Preview No. 4” in January 1976 “Marvel Preview No. 4” in January 1976 Main MCU appearances: “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame,” the upcoming films “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” as well as the upcoming Disney+ special “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” all played by Pratt, and he was voiced by Brian T. Delaney in “What If…?”

Gamora, an assassin turned hero and adopted daughter of Thanos, is played by Zoe Saldana. Gamora. Marvel Unlimited/Disney First comics appearance: “Strange Tales No. 80” in June 1975 “Strange Tales No. 80” in June 1975 Main MCU appearances: “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame,” and the upcoming film “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

Drax the Destroyer, played by Dave Bautista, ditched the cape for his MCU look. Drax. Marvel Unlimited/Disney First comics appearance: “The Invincible Iron Man No. 55” in February 1973 “The Invincible Iron Man No. 55” in February 1973 Main MCU appearances: “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame,” the upcoming films “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” as well as the upcoming Disney+ special “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” as Bautista, and he was voiced by Fred Tatasciore in “What If…?”

It’s easy to forget that Rocket Raccoon is voiced by Bradley Cooper … Rocket. Marvel Unlimited/Disney First comics appearance: “Marvel Preview No. 7” in summer 1976 “Marvel Preview No. 7” in summer 1976 Main MCU appearances: “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame,” the upcoming films “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” as well as the upcoming Disney+ special “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special”

… or that Groot is voiced by none other than Vin Diesel. Groot. Marvel Unlimited/Disney First comics appearance: “Tales to Astonish No. 13” in November 1960 “Tales to Astonish No. 13” in November 1960 Main MCU appearances: “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame,” the upcoming films “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” as well as the upcoming Disney+ special “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” and upcoming Disney+ series of shorts “I Am Groot”

Although Yondu started off as an antagonist, he eventually joined the Guardians of the Galaxy – and, by extension, the Avengers. He was played by Michael Rooker. Yondu. Marvel Unlimited/Disney First comics appearance: “Marvel Super-Heroes No. 18” in January 1969 “Marvel Super-Heroes No. 18” in January 1969 Main MCU appearances: “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” and “What If…?”

Nebula, played by Karen Gillan, also started out as an antagonist, but, along with her sister Gamora, joined the Guardians and later the Avengers. Nebula. Marvel Unlimited/Disney First comics appearance: “The Avengers No. 257” in July 1985 “The Avengers No. 257” in July 1985 Main MCU appearances: “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “What If…?,” the upcoming films “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” as well as the upcoming Disney+ special “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special”

The Scott Lang version of Ant-Man, played by Paul Rudd, is remarkably similar to the comics. Ant-Man. Marvel Unlimited/Disney First comics appearance: “The Avengers No. 181” in March 1979 “The Avengers No. 181” in March 1979 Main MCU appearances: “Ant-Man,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “Avengers: Endgame,” upcoming episode(s) of the Disney+ series “What If…?,” and the upcoming film “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

In the comics, Hope Pym is the villain known as the Red Queen. In the MCU, Hope van Dyne takes on the superhero mantle of the Wasp from her mother and is played by Evangeline Lilly. Hope. Marvel Unlimited/Disney First comics appearance: “A-Next No. 7” in April 1999 “A-Next No. 7” in April 1999 Main MCU appearances: “Ant-Man,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “Avengers: Endgame,” and the upcoming film “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

Henry “Hank” Pym is the original Ant-Man and is played by Michael Douglas. Hank Pym. Marvel Unlimited/Disney First comics appearance: “Tales to Astonish No. 27” in January 1962 “Tales to Astonish No. 27” in January 1962 Main MCU appearances:“Ant-Man,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “What If…?,” and the upcoming film “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

Doctor Strange – or, to be more precise, Dr. Stephen Strange – is the current Sorcerer Supreme. He’s played by Benedict Cumberbatch. Doctor Strange. Marvel Unlimited/Disney First comics appearance: “Strange Tales No. 110” in July 1963 “Strange Tales No. 110” in July 1963 Main MCU appearances: “Doctor Strange,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “What If…?,” and the upcoming films “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Wong is a fellow Master of the Mystic Arts, played by Benedict Wong. Wong. Marvel Unlimited/Disney First comics appearance: “Strange Tales No. 110” in July 1963 “Strange Tales No. 110” in July 1963 Main MCU appearances: “Doctor Strange,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “What If…?,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” and the upcoming films “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

The Ancient One helped the Avengers in the first film – and then again during the time heist in “Endgame,” making her an official Avenger in our books. She was played by Tilda Swinton, a significant departure from the comics character. The Ancient One. Marvel Unlimited/Disney First comics appearance: “Strange Tales No. 110” in July 1963 “Strange Tales No. 110” in July 1963 Main MCU appearances: “Doctor Strange,” “Avengers: Endgame,” and “What If…?”

Mantis joins the Guardians in “Vol. 2,” and is played by Pom Klementieff. Mantis. Marvel Unlimited/Disney First comics appearance: “The Avengers No. 112” in June 1973 “The Avengers No. 112” in June 1973 Main MCU appearances: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame,” the upcoming films “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” as well as the upcoming Disney+ special “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special”

Spider-Man joined the MCU in “Captain America: Civil War,” and we can’t wait to see what happens to Tom Holland’s version of Peter Parker in the future. Spider-Man. Marvel Unlimited/Disney First comics appearance: “Amazing Fantasy No. 15” in August 1962 “Amazing Fantasy No. 15” in August 1962 Main MCU appearances: “Captain America: Civil War,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” and the upcoming film “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Cameo: It was retroactively decided that a young boy in “Iron Man 2” whom Tony saved from a drone was actually a young Peter Parker.

Black Panther, King T’Challa of Wakanda, was introduced in “Captain America: Civil War.” He was played by Chadwick Boseman until his death in 2020, and his last performance as T’Challa will be in “What If…?” Black Panther. Marvel Unlimited/Disney First comics appearance: “Fantastic Four No. 52” in July 1966 “Fantastic Four No. 52” in July 1966 Main MCU appearances: “Captain America: Civil War,” “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame,” and “What If…?” Note: With Boseman’s death, T’Challa’s version of Black Panther will no longer appear. It’s expected that another character will take up the mantle in 2022’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Valkyrie, played by Tessa Thompson, is now the King of Asgard after joining up with Thor as part of the “Revengers.” Valkyrie. Marvel Unlimited/Disney First comics appearance: “The Avengers No. 83” in December 1970 “The Avengers No. 83” in December 1970 Main MCU appearances: “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Avengers: Endgame,” and the upcoming film “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Korg, who is voiced by Taika Waititi, can be seen fighting in the final battle of “Endgame,” making him an Avenger. Korg. Marvel Unlimited/Disney First comics appearance: “Incredible Hulk Vol. 2 No. 93” in May 2006 — though he was later retconned to have appeared in 1962’s “Journey Into Mystery No. 83” “Incredible Hulk Vol. 2 No. 93” in May 2006 — though he was later retconned to have appeared in 1962’s “Journey Into Mystery No. 83” Main MCU appearances: “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Avengers: Endgame,” upcoming episode(s) of the Disney+ series “What If…?,” and the upcoming film “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Miek was there, too. In the films, he’s more of a larva-like creature than the humanoid roach of the comics. Miek. Marvel Unlimited/Disney First comics appearance: “The Incredible Hulk Vol. 2 No. 2” in April 2006 “The Incredible Hulk Vol. 2 No. 2” in April 2006 Main MCU appearances: “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Avengers: Endgame,” and the upcoming film “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Okoye, as played by Danai Gurira, is one of T’Challa’s formidable bodyguards known as the Dora Milaje. Okoye. Marvel Unlimited/Disney First comics appearance: “Black Panther Vol. 3 No. 1” in November 1998 “Black Panther Vol. 3 No. 1” in November 1998 Main MCU appearances: “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “What If…?,” the upcoming film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” and an untitled “Black Panther” Disney+ series

Shuri, T’Challa’s younger sister, might easily become the new Black Panther, just as she did in the comics. She’s played by Letitia Wright. Shuri. Marvel Unlimited/Disney First comics appearance: “Black Panther Vol. 4 No. 2” in May 2005 “Black Panther Vol. 4 No. 2” in May 2005 Main MCU appearances: “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame,” and the upcoming film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

M’Baku (known as Man-Ape in the comics) started as a foil to T’Challa but later joined his council and became a trusted ally. He is played by Winston Duke. M’Baku. Marvel Unlimited/Disney First comics appearance: “Avengers No. 62” in March 1969 “Avengers No. 62” in March 1969 Main MCU appearances: “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame,” and the upcoming film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

The version of Nakia in the MCU is strictly heroic and could even become the next Black Panther, but in the comics she’s a villain known as Malice. Nakia. Marvel Unlimited/Disney First comics appearance: “Black Panther Vol. 3 No. 1” in November 1998 “Black Panther Vol. 3 No. 1” in November 1998 Main MCU appearances: “Black Panther” and the upcoming film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

In “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” we got our first real look at Janet van Dyne’s version of the Wasp, as played by Michelle Pfeiffer. The Wasp. Marvel Unlimited/Disney First comics appearance: “Tales to Astonish No. 44” in June 1963 “Tales to Astonish No. 44” in June 1963 Main MCU appearances: “Ant-Man,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “Avengers: Endgame,” and the upcoming film “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

Captain Marvel, real name Carol Danvers, became the first female Marvel superhero with her own movie in 2019. She’s played by Brie Larson. Captain Marvel. Marvel Unlimited/Disney First comics appearance: “Marvel Super-Heroes No. 13” in March 1968 “Marvel Super-Heroes No. 13” in March 1968 Main MCU appearances: “Captain Marvel,” “Avengers: Endgame,” and the upcoming film “The Marvels” played by Larson and in “What If…?” voiced by Alexandra Daniels Post-credit appearances: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Talos, as played by Ben Mendelsohn, started off as (what we thought) was an antagonist in “Captain Marvel,” but it was revealed he’s since been working with Nick Fury in “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” He’s known as Talos the Untamed in the comics. Talos. Marvel Unlimited/Disney First comics appearance: “The Incredible Hulk No. 418” in June 1994 “The Incredible Hulk No. 418” in June 1994 Main MCU appearances: “Captain Marvel,” the upcoming film “The Marvels,” and the upcoming Disney+ series “Secret Invasion” Post-credit cameo: “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (though it was really him the whole time in disguise)

A young Monica Rambeau played by Akira Akbar was first seen in “Captain Marvel.” An older version played by Teyonah Parris was introduced in “WandaVision,” setting her on her path to becoming Photon (or Pulsar, or Spectrum). Monica Rambeau. Marvel Unlimited/Disney First comics appearance: “The Amazing Spider-Man Annual No. 16” in October 1982 “The Amazing Spider-Man Annual No. 16” in October 1982 Main MCU appearances: “Captain Marvel,” “WandaVision,” and the upcoming film “The Marvels”

Florence Pugh made her debut as the new Black Widow, Yelena Belova, in “Black Widow.” Yelena Belova. Marvel Unlimited/Disney First comics appearance: “Inhumans No. 5” in March 1999 “Inhumans No. 5” in March 1999 Main MCU appearances: “Black Widow” and the upcoming Disney+ series “Hawkeye”

Red Guardian, the Soviet version of Captain America, also debuted in “Black Widow” Red Guardian. Marvel Unlimited/Disney First comics appearance: “Avengers No. 43” in January 1967 “Avengers No. 43” in January 1967 Main MCU appearances: “Black Widow”

A more heroic version of Melina Vostokova played by Rachel Weisz debuted in “Black Widow.” In the comics, she’s a villain also known as Iron Maiden. Melina Vostokova. Marvel Unlimited/Disney First comics appearance: “Marvel Fanfare No. 11” in November 1983 “Marvel Fanfare No. 11” in November 1983 Main MCU appearances: “Black Widow”

The newest hero to be added to the Avengers is Shang-Chi, played by Simu Liu. In the comics, he’s the most skilled martial artist in the world. Shang-Chi. Marvel Unlimited/Disney First comics appearance: “Special Marvel Edition No. 15” in December 1973 “Special Marvel Edition No. 15” in December 1973 Main MCU appearances: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”