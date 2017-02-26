5 books actress and attachment parenting advocate Mayim Bialik reads to her kids

“Big Bang Theory” star, neuroscientist, and author of “Beyond the Sling: A Real-Life Guide to Raising Confident, Loving Children the Attachment Parenting Way” Mayim Bialik restricts her kids’ access to technology and TV — and instead encourages her kids to play outside in the yard, build with LEGOs, and read.
So what does the mother of two think are the best books to read with your kids?
As part of its Storybook Project, NPR asked a number of authors, actors, politicians, philanthropists, scientists, and musicians to reveal their all-time favourite books they have read to their kids. It’s a great resource for parents hoping to prime their kids for success, as well as adults who want to revisit the lessons of their childhood.
Bialik’s favourites offer touching lessons on being different.
This was one of Bialik's favourite books as a child, she tells NPR, since it was from her parents' generation. In fact, Bialik collects all the books from the 1930s and 40s that her parents read to her as a child.
Her favourite part? ''Caps for Sale' has so much possibility for comedy as you imitate the monkeys, and it is beautiful to follow along with the rhythm of the colours and the tale of a simple peddler in the old country,' Bialik says.
'With so many of this generation's kids 'different' somehow -- diet, religious distinctions, 'different' social development, developmental and social delays -- this book is a wonderful conversation starter about what makes us all different and how we are the same,' Bialik tells NPR. 'It highlights the importance of seeing differences as normal, and makes any 'different' child feel not less different, but less of an outsider.'
'These stories are perfect for new readers, but usually my boys like to listen,' Bialik tells NPR. 'The morals are simple and elegant, and very gently introduced.'
She says the stories of two friends with two distinct personalities are great for kids of all ages, and explore things like fear and learning new skills.
Bialik describes this as a 'story of a bull who just wants to smell the flowers and not be a big mean tough bull.' She says it's a great read for sensitive kids, especially.
'Such a glorious tale of a child who gets lost, and the love of his parents brings him back,' Bialik tells NPR.
While she says the themes are a little heavy and mature for kids, the illustrations will help them fall in love with the character and his unusual predicament.
