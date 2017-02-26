5 books actress and attachment parenting advocate Mayim Bialik reads to her kids

Ethan Miller/Getty Mayim Bialik encourages her kids to read rather than watch TV.

“Big Bang Theory” star, neuroscientist, and author of “Beyond the Sling: A Real-Life Guide to Raising Confident, Loving Children the Attachment Parenting Way” Mayim Bialik restricts her kids’ access to technology and TV — and instead encourages her kids to play outside in the yard, build with LEGOs, and read.

So what does the mother of two think are the best books to read with your kids?

As part of its Storybook Project, NPR asked a number of authors, actors, politicians, philanthropists, scientists, and musicians to reveal their all-time favourite books they have read to their kids. It’s a great resource for parents hoping to prime their kids for success, as well as adults who want to revisit the lessons of their childhood.

Bialik’s favourites offer touching lessons on being different.

For more favourite books, head to NPR’s ongoing Storybook Project.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.