What Massacres Would Look Like If Gunmen Used 18th Century Muskets

Gun control advocates may be losing the political battle in the U.S. — they have a lot less money, after all — but they’re winning when it comes to ad creativity.



This spot for States United to Prevent Gun Violence, via Grey New York, shows a disgruntled middle-aged man, “Ed,” entering a workplace with a rifle.

He storms past reception, aims at a dude in white shirt, and … misses.

As his former colleagues scream and scatter, he reloads. The “problem” is, he’s armed with a musket, the kind of long gun everyone used when the Bill of Rights was added to the Constitution in 1789. By the time he’s stuffed another round into the muzzle, everyone is gone.

The spot asks, “Guns have changed. Shouldn’t our gun laws?”

