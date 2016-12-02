What Martin Shkreli had to say about the Sydney teens who made his ridiculously expensive drug in a school lab

Sydney teenagers have created the drug that former hedge fund manager and founder of biotech company Turing Pharmaceuticals, Martin Shkreli, controversially made 5,000% more expensive.

The public and the science community alike was ecstatic for the teenagers from Sydney Grammar who were able to make Daraprim for about $2 a dose after Shkreli raised the price from $US13.50 a pill to $US750 last year.

Shkreli was not so impressed.

https://twitter.com/MartinShkreli/status/804417197888061440

https://twitter.com/MartinShkreli/status/804113723854090240?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/MartinShkreli/status/804115818275631109?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/MartinShkreli/status/804423904391331840

After those initial tweets, Shkreli posted to YouTube to air his thoughts on the schoolboys’ feat.

“I’m delighted to hear about more and more students entering the STEM field,” he said.

“These Australian students are proof that the 21st economy will solve problems of human suffering through science and technology.”

Here’s what he had to say in full.

