What the author of 'Eat Fat, Get Thin' eats -- and avoids -- every day

Dr. Mark Hyman, the director of the Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Functional Medicine, thinks we never should have told people to stop eating fat.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Hyman talks about switching from a low-fat, carb-heavy diet (which he says wasn’t giving him the results he wanted) to one that incorporates healthy fats from things like fish and nuts.

He recently wrote the book “Eat Fat: Get Thin,” which focuses on incorporating high-fat, plant-based foods into your diet.

Here’s a look at some of the high-fat staples Hyman includes in his eating regimen, along with some of the foods he avoids, and what the research says about them:

