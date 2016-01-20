The unusual items that Donald Trump, Mark Cuban, and 11 other successful people have in their offices

We all have our idiosyncrasies and bizarre routines that keep us sane. Certain objects and rituals add comfort to our lives — they make us feel at home.
A comfortable work space is an incredibly important factor when it comes to being productive.
Check out how these successful people have made their offices their own with a variety of unusual, yet meaningful, items.
The NBA legend keeps a replica batman mask in his pristine LRMR Marketing firm office in Akron, Ohio, according to ESPN.
Vanity Fair reported that the creator and producer of Saturday Night Live keeps a dog-head inkwell that actress Reese Witherspoon gifted him.
The comedian also has a bobblehead of his favourite New York Yankee player, Paul O'Neill.
American businessman and presidential candidate Donald Trump has one of Shaquille O'Neal's sneakers.
During a tour of his office in Trump Tower above Central Park, Donald Trump showed the Wall Street Journal's Monica Langley one of his prized memorabilia: a shoe that Shaquille O'Neal took off after a game and gave to him. 'This is some serious foot,' he said of the sizable sneaker.
The creator and executive producer of the drama television show 'Mad Men,' which ran from 2007 through 2015, keeps a bust of Ludwig van Beethoven and a Tibetan prayer horn on his desk, according to the Vanity Fair series, 'My Desk.'
The billionaire Shark Tank investor gave People Magazine a tour of his home office in Dallas, Texas. One of the highlights included a handmade 'Welcome Home Daddy' sign that he was greeted with upon returning from the hospital after having his hip replaced in 2007.
Also, his desk chair wears a Mavericks No. 1 jersey like a mannequin. The NBA team gifted Cuban the jersey the day he bought the franchise in January 2000.
The Duke professor and author has a Freudian-inspired therapist chair, a swinging chair, and a few low sofas to create an inviting environment for his students.
'I find that sitting on the sofas and talking to people in a close proximity changes the nature of the discussion,' Ariely tells Business Insider. 'I don't want to come from a position of being judgmental -- but collaborative -- so talking in this way is incredibly helpful.'
Vanity Fair reported that Oprah keeps a letter opener that was gifted to her, and it's not just for show; she prefers to open mail with the old-fashioned tool.
She also enjoys sending letters as much as receiving, and keeps stationary and a pen close by for hand-written notes.
The fashion designer and CEO of Burberry curbs his chocolate cravings by always having his favourite candy, Maltersers, within arms reach.
He also keeps a Lego duck that his niece made for him in his office, as reported by Vanity Fair.
The CEO of chegg.com keeps his alma mater's mascot close by. 'All of our conference rooms are college-themed,' Rosensweig tells Business Insider, 'and my office and conference room are named for my own alma mater, Hobart and William Smith College, and for the school that my daughters attend, Colgate.'
While a large image of the Hobart Statesman occupies one wall, another has been replaced with a garage door that can open or close for meetings. 'The reason for the garage is to remind our management team of the Silicon Valley startup ethos,' he says. 'None of us are founders of the company, but we see ourselves as re-founders, and the garage is a constant reminder to be nimble, smart, innovative, and frugal.'
The politician's cluttered office is filled with stacks of paper and reading materials.
What stands out though is a large, multi-coloured frog hanging on his office wall, according to Time.
The productivity consultant and author of the international best-seller, 'Getting Things Done,' kept a two-minute sand timer on his desk until recently. 'It was useful several years ago to train myself how long two minutes was -- that's our recommendation for taking actions immediately that can be done within that time frame,' Allen explains.
Now his internal clock alerts him when two minutes is up.
The CEO of the multimedia Mandalay Entertainment Group, author, co-owner of the NBA's Golden State Warriors and the MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers, opted out of a traditional desk for a round table to house his bobblehead collection and other memorabilia.
Guber told LinkedIn that his office has 'a round table with all equal chairs, and a collection of items earned, given, and used over the years in its center. I set it up this way so everyone coming to meet with me feels no control or hierarchy and sees the eye candy that represents our diverse business activities.'
Adam Savage, co-host of Discovery Channel's 'MythBusters,' has a replica of the sword from 'Kill Bill.'
On an office tour for his YouTube channel 'Tested,' Adam Savage, who helped make props for the first and second episodes of 'Star Wars,' says his office is like a 'revolving museum' of various props and memorabilia.
One of those props is an exact replica of the sword from 'Kill Bill' that he hired a friend to make for him. The sword-maker found the suppliers for the original sword and contacted them for replica pieces, even down to the blade, which Savage says is the same blade from the same company that made the sword for Beatrix Kiddo, played by Uma Thurman.
