What Marissa Mayer Has Pulled Off Is Monumental, And That’s Exactly What’s So Sad About It

Remember when Marissa Mayer took the job at Yahoo, and I wondered why on earth someone so respected at the apex of her career would take on such a thankless task?



Plenty of people argued with me, not least of whom being Marc Andreessen, who said that best case she’d pull off something no one else in the world seems to be able to and worst case, well, no one can fix Yahoo not even Marissa Mayer.

