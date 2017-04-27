Everything Maria Sharapova has been doing while she's been banned from tennis

Alison Millington
Maria Sharapova sugarpovaDaniel Boczarski / GettyDid you know she owns a line of candy and chocolate called Sugarpova?

Maria Sharapova is making her official comeback to tennis on Wednesday night in Stuggart, Germany, following a 15-month doping ban from the game.

A wildcard entry to the Porsche Grand Prix tournament, the 30-year-old Russian will face 34-year-old world number 36 Italian Roberta Vinci in her first game. If she reaches the final, it could put her in the French Open next month.

The International Tennis Federation announced in June 2016 that Sharapova had been banned from tennis for two years after she tested positive for banned substance meldonium ahead of the Australian Open.

While she had been taking the drug for 10 years for medical reasons, she had received multiple emails warning that it had been added to the World Anti-Doping Agency’s list of banned substances.

The ban was reduced to 15 months following a successful appeal in October (Sharapova claimed she had never read the WADA’s updated list, and her agent took the blame) the four-time Grand Slam winner has had a lot of time to kill.

A look at her her Instagram feed — where she has 2.4 million followers — suggests that her year out of the game has been spent training vigorously in stunning locations around the world, travelling, modelling, working on her Sugarpova candy line, and even attending Harvard Business School.

Scroll on to find out what Maria Sharapova has been up to while she’s been suspended from the world of tennis.

The four-time Grand Slam winner has had a lot of time to kill. But if her Instagram feed is anything to go by, she's certainly kept herself busy.

Her tennis training has remained intense, despite being out of the game.

And her workouts definitely don't stop there. She does just about every form of exercise -- and finds stunning locations to build up a sweat in.

'There are hotel basement gyms or there's this,' one of her posts read.

One of her favourite ways to burn calories is boxing.

She works out come rain or shine.

She's also been eating healthily, for the most part...

...and has balanced wine tastings with drinking green juice.

She's spent time a lot of time cooking for friends and family...

...and has indulged from time to time.

Meanwhile, she's been working hard on her Sugarpova line of candy.

She even enrolled in a course at Harvard Business School...

...which meant that a lot of her time was taken up by studying.

She even stayed in the dorms.

Still, she found plenty of time to travel...

...often by private jet.

She visited London in July to attend more classes at the city's Harvard branch.

Source: The Daily Mail

She's found time to attend some pretty cool events, often rubbing shoulders with the rich and famous. She nabbed seats at an Adele concert...

...stepped out at the Vanity Fair Oscar party...

...and made an appearance at the opening of the Porsche Experience Center in Los Angeles.

Actor Patrick Dempsey was by her side at the opening.

Fashion is clearly a passion.

She sat in the front row at New York Fashion Week with Vogue editor Anna Wintour...

...and has done some modelling of her own.

She did a shoot with Annie Leibovitz for Vogue...

...and has appeared on countless magazines covers.

Vanity Fair
Sharapova on the cover of Vanity Fair Spain

Throughout the year, support from her fans has kept her motivated.

As her return to the professional tennis world drew nearer, her training kicked into a higher gear. She played mixed doubles with John McEnroe at the World Team Tennis Smash Hits event in Las Vegas in October...

...and played an exhibition match against 23-year-old Monica Puig in Puerto Rico in December.

She celebrated her 30th birthday on April 19, days before her ban was lifted on April 26.

Now, she's making her official comeback on Wednesday night in Stuggart, Germany, where she will face 34-year-old Italian Roberta Vinci. In an ambiguous post ahead of the match, she said: '4.26.2017 They're only numbers'

Want to know more? She's releasing a memoir, which will be published in September.

