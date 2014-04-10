A Day In The Life Of CNBC's Australian Anchor Mandy Drury

CNBC anchor Mandy Drury showed us what a typical day is like for her.

The Australian native rides a scooter (in heels!) when she takes her kids to school in New York City. Then she heads to Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey to prepare for her 2 p.m. show “Street Signs.”

After that, it’s time to pick up the kids from school and head home to prepare dinner.

