A Day In The Life Of CNBC's Australian Anchor Mandy Drury

Julia La Roche
9 am: My fairy godmothers have the power of transformation with a wave of their curling wand.Mandy Drury

CNBC anchor Mandy Drury showed us what a typical day is like for her.

The Australian native rides a scooter (in heels!) when she takes her kids to school in New York City. Then she heads to Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey to prepare for her 2 p.m. show “Street Signs.”

After that, it’s time to pick up the kids from school and head home to prepare dinner.

Our guide for the day...Mandy Drury

6:30 am: Nothing beats my 10 year old alarm clock. It doesn't keep time very well, but it has a money back guarantee of waking you up in a good mood.

7 am: Getting my morning jolt on, in order of importance. Jolt of caffeine, jolt of home and jolt of something I'm told is good for me.

7:15 am: It doesn't look like much, but I have all the five food groups right here. Coffee counts as fruit, right?

8 am: The family fleet. Which of the fearless steel steeds shall I choose today?

8:05 am: Car-pooling Manhattan style. Where's the HOV lane?

8:30 am: Taking the CNBC shuttle bus out to NJ. Everyone claims to be hard at work prepping for the news day, but I can see a lot of Flappy Bird.

8:45 am: The much-appreciated CNBC wardrobe. Come to mama.

9 am: My fairy godmothers have the power of transformation with a wave of their curling wand.

9:15 am: Look what's just strolled into the makeup room! A very dapper pocket square and his favourite carrier, Dom.

9:30 am: Team 'Street Signs' morning meeting. Idea brainstorming and mapping out the show... All of which may be completely ripped up 10 minutes before air-time due to breaking news.

10:40 am: Daily business update for MSNBC's 'Jansing & Co.' Recent topics include the GM recall, planning for retirement and a local bacon festival. Which one of these is not like the other?

11:45 am: CNBC Europe in London wants to know what's happening in the U.S. market day. Lord knows why. Aren't they already supposed to be at the pub? J

11:50 am: Daily 'Hello Halftime!' as I walk back from doing the Europe hit.

12 pm: Lunch time. What I should be eating.

12 pm: What I want to eat. The truth is somewhere in between.

1 pm: Twitter check no. 22 so far today. I'm down from 222 so my adherence to Twitter Addicts Anonymous is working.

1:59 pm: Brian Sullivan and I doing some very serious pre-game prep before 'Street Signs.' Can't live without my trusty yellow highlighter. If the house was on fire, first I'd save the kids, then the photo albums, then my highlighter.

3:10 pm: A post-game reviver.

3:15 pm: Taping Brian's 'Top 5 Reasons 'Street Signs' Will Never Be On Late Night TV'. Author's note: don't count us out yet.

5 pm: Picking up the boys from school. Hello angel! Or are you devil today?

5:10 pm: On my way back home, NYC never fails to throw something colourful in your path. That's why I love it here.

5:30 pm: Official retirement of the gloves. Au revoir old friends. You got me through the Polar Vortex. Until next winter.

6 pm: Cooking up a storm. Well... A minor gale. Ok... Let's settle on a slight gust in the air.

7 pm: Fellow CNBCer and buddy Courtney Reagan drops over for a nice cold glass of milk and a chat about the markets. Ok.... You got us there J

9 pm: Time for some top viewing. Our first son was going to be called Harrison. Read from that what you will.

Night: So that was a day in my life from A to Z. Now for some Zzzs.

Now let's get to know one of CNBC's newest star reporters...

A Day In The Life Of CNBC Reporter Sara Eisen »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.