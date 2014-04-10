A Day In The Life Of CNBC's Australian Anchor Mandy Drury

CNBC anchor Mandy Drury showed us what a typical day is like for her.
The Australian native rides a scooter (in heels!) when she takes her kids to school in New York City. Then she heads to Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey to prepare for her 2 p.m. show “Street Signs.”
After that, it’s time to pick up the kids from school and head home to prepare dinner.
6:30 am: Nothing beats my 10 year old alarm clock. It doesn't keep time very well, but it has a money back guarantee of waking you up in a good mood.
7 am: Getting my morning jolt on, in order of importance. Jolt of caffeine, jolt of home and jolt of something I'm told is good for me.
7:15 am: It doesn't look like much, but I have all the five food groups right here. Coffee counts as fruit, right?
8:30 am: Taking the CNBC shuttle bus out to NJ. Everyone claims to be hard at work prepping for the news day, but I can see a lot of Flappy Bird.
9:15 am: Look what's just strolled into the makeup room! A very dapper pocket square and his favourite carrier, Dom.
9:30 am: Team 'Street Signs' morning meeting. Idea brainstorming and mapping out the show... All of which may be completely ripped up 10 minutes before air-time due to breaking news.
10:40 am: Daily business update for MSNBC's 'Jansing & Co.' Recent topics include the GM recall, planning for retirement and a local bacon festival. Which one of these is not like the other?
11:45 am: CNBC Europe in London wants to know what's happening in the U.S. market day. Lord knows why. Aren't they already supposed to be at the pub? J
1 pm: Twitter check no. 22 so far today. I'm down from 222 so my adherence to Twitter Addicts Anonymous is working.
1:59 pm: Brian Sullivan and I doing some very serious pre-game prep before 'Street Signs.' Can't live without my trusty yellow highlighter. If the house was on fire, first I'd save the kids, then the photo albums, then my highlighter.
3:15 pm: Taping Brian's 'Top 5 Reasons 'Street Signs' Will Never Be On Late Night TV'. Author's note: don't count us out yet.
5:10 pm: On my way back home, NYC never fails to throw something colourful in your path. That's why I love it here.
5:30 pm: Official retirement of the gloves. Au revoir old friends. You got me through the Polar Vortex. Until next winter.
7 pm: Fellow CNBCer and buddy Courtney Reagan drops over for a nice cold glass of milk and a chat about the markets. Ok.... You got us there J
9 pm: Time for some top viewing. Our first son was going to be called Harrison. Read from that what you will.
