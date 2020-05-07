Eerie photos of reopened malls show thinned-out food courts, roped-off play areas, and masked shoppers

AP Photo/Eric Gay Some stores have stayed closed even as the malls have reopened.

Malls are starting to reopen in some states.

Mall operators have implemented some changes to enforce social distancing and more stringent hygiene practices.

Take a look at what reopened malls looked like in Texas, Oklahoma, and Indiana.

Malls have begun to reopen in certain states that are easing their restrictions on businesses.

Many of these malls are operated by Simon Property Group, the largest mall operator in the US, which reportedly said in an internal memo last week that it was aiming to have 49 of its shopping centres open by May 4. They had been closed since mid-March.

These and other reopened malls look pretty different from their pre-COVID-19 selves, however. They have reduced hours, limited capacity, placed markers to enforce social distancing, and required shoppers to wear masks inside stores.

Here’s what it looks like inside some of the malls that have reopened:

Ingram Park Mall opened in San Antonio on Friday.

AP Photo/Eric Gay A shopper wearing face protection walks past a shopper safety sign at Ingram Park Mall in San Antonio, Friday, May 1, 2020.

Texas is allowing some stores in rural areas to open up to 50% capacity, but most parts of the state are limited to 25% capacity.

AP Photo/Eric Gay Shoppers wait to enter a store at Ingram Park Mall in San Antonio, Friday, May 1, 2020.

Source: Forth Worth Star-Telegram

Some stores have stayed closed for the time being.

AP Photo/Eric Gay Shoppers wearing face protection ride an escalator at Ingram Park Mall in San Antonio, Friday, May 1, 2020.

Children’s play areas remain shut down.

AP Photo/Eric Gay Children’s coin operated rides are marked as closed at Ingram Park Mall in San Antonio, Friday, May 1, 2020.

Penn Square Mall, another Simon property, also opened on Friday in Oklahoma City.

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki People wait outside Penn Square Mall for the doors to open Friday, May 1, 2020, in Oklahoma City, as the mall reopens.

Signs at the entrance directed customer traffic to one side. Only two of the mall’s seven entrances were open, according to the Associated Press.

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki A man walks to the doors at Penn Square Mall Friday, May 1, 2020, in Oklahoma City, as the mall reopens.

Mall operators blocked off certain sinks in restrooms to encourage social distancing. Only one of the mall’s two restrooms was open.

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki Alternating sinks in the restroom at Penn Square mall are taped off to promote social distancing as the mall reopens Friday, May 1, 2020, in Oklahoma City.

Seating capacity in the mall’s food court was also reduced from 600 seats to 170.

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki People eat in the food court at Penn Square Mall as the mall reopens Friday, May 1, 2020, in Oklahoma City.

Employees wore masks and were told to follow the CDC’s recommendations for frequent hand washing.

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki A security guard wearing a mask and riding a Segway patrols inside Penn Square Mall as the mall reopens Friday, May 1, 2020, in Oklahoma City.

NorthPark Mall also opened on Friday in Dallas.

AP Photo/LM Otero Amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, Curtis Sulcer wipes down an escalator for shoppers at the NorthPark Mall in Dallas, Saturday, May 2, 2020.

Employees in masks and gloves opened doors for shoppers and monitored crowds.

AP Photo/LM Otero A shopper leaves a Gucci store as others wait to enter at North Park Mall in Dallas, Saturday, May 2, 2020.

In a sign of the times, a mannequin was fitted with a fashion mask at Hadleigh’s, a store at Dallas’ Highland Park Village shopping centre, which opened on Friday.

AP Photo/LM Otero A mannequin displays fashion masks for shoppers to buy at the Highland Park Village shopping centre in Dallas, Saturday, May 2, 2020.

All employees and visitors at the Galleria Dallas were required to wear face coverings.

AP Photo/LM Otero A police officer hands young shoppers masks to wear while walking inside the Galleria Dallas mall in Dallas, Monday, May 4, 2020.

Source: Galleria Dallas

Many have chosen to stay home even as some stores reopen.

AP Photo/LM Otero Amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, few shoppers are seen at the Galleria Dallas mall in Dallas, Monday, May 4, 2020.

It was a similarly eerie scene at the newly reopened Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Indiana.

AP Photo/Darron Cummings A shopper walks inside of the Greenwood Park Mall, Monday, May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind.

Indiana is allowing retailers and malls to reopen in most parts of the state, as long as residents follow social distancing guidelines and wear face coverings.

AP Photo/Darron Cummings A shopper walks past a marking on the floor inside of the Greenwood Park Mall, Monday, May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind.

Hand sanitizer stations at The Woodlands Mall in The Woodlands, Texas, which reopened Tuesday, emphasised the frequency of cleanings.

AP Photo/David J. Phillip A bottle of hand sanitizer sits on a table near an entrance at The Woodlands Mall Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in The Woodlands, Texas.

Some stores have blocked off entrances as they have reached capacity limits.

AP Photo/David J. Phillip Store manager Natalie Hijazi temporarily closes off the entrance to a Pet Fair store inside The Woodlands Mall to help meet the current occupancy limits in place Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in The Woodlands, Texas.

This sign took a more cheeky approach as it reminded shoppers to keep social distancing.

AP Photo/David J. Phillip A social distancing sign is posted on the floor in the food court at The Woodlands Mall Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in The Woodlands, Texas. The mall reopened Tuesday with increased health and safety measures in place.

