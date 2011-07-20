What Makes The Young Entrepreneur A True Leader Who Successfully Follows His Or Her Dreams

I have come to know there is no direct correlation between arrogance or likability and leadership. There will always be those who follow the arrogant, however, they’re so unsure of themselves that these are the types of people that you do not want on your team, and whom you specifically want to play against.



There will always be those who follow the likable, but they quickly abandon their post when they see that there is no true monetary gain in sheer popularity.

Video: The Difference Between A Manager And A Leader

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

If arrogance and likability are not part of the leadership equation, what is?

1. Expertise:

Know that the right people will only follow you when you become exceedingly effective at what you do.

People do follow the self-assured, however merited self-assurance comes with expertise. Since expertise can only be gained with hard work,dedication and passion, we can put to rest any thoughts that leaders are born and not made.

The employees of my recruiting firm can vouch for me (and probably laugh) when I say I am quite flawed, and I’m wrong as much as they are. However, when it comes to business, I have developed and honed my skills, and sometimes I feel that this is my only saving grace. Only on certain days can charm save me, but on any given day, expertise will save my you-know-what.

2. Caring:

The overly arrogant rarely win in business because those under them feel that no true loyalty or respect exists within the office. When you begin to take on staff, you can either appreciate them both professionally and personally, or somebody else will.

There is one flaw with money: it doesn’t buy employee morale, nor does it buy loyalty. Don’t get me wrong, underpaying is just as bad, but the right formula when it comes to management and leadership is proper pay and proper respect, which mainly comes in the form of listening.

I am the oldest in the office at 29, and the only male. Do not think that there is not a lot of bickering and teaming up on me. However, we all do our best to make the arguments only last about three or four minutes, then we go back to work and concentrate as a group, covering one another to achieve a common goal: a better life.

3. The Ability to Make Unpopular Decisions:

The reason the arrogant fail here is that they make unpopular decisions just to assert their dominance. The likable fail at the completely opposite end of the spectrum, refusing to make unpopular moves in order to maintain their own popularity.

The stomach to make unpopular decisions is something that I’ve had to train myself to develop. As a leader and manager of a team, you must take into account others’ opinions, but at the end of the day the final call if yours. You must do what you feel is best and rely on your expertise, which is the foundation of leadership and management.

Jack Welch, who has been a mentor on paper to me, discusses this theory in his books, describing firing GE employees. Welch thought that if you feel that it appeals to the greater good of the team, make the decision whether it be popular or loathed among the group. I agree.

4. The Ability to Make Mistakes…and Be Big Enough to Admit Them:

Finger-pointing, finger-pointing, finger-pointing. Nobody finger points all the way to the bank. People finger point all the way to middle management, but not to the bank.

If you remember one thing from this article, may it be that leaders are not born. If you remember two things from this article, may it be that real leaders hold themselves as accountable for their actions as they hold their employees for theirs. Weasels look for scapegoats.

Ken Sundheim runs KAS Las Vegas Sales Recruitment Vegas Marketing Recruiter an executive search firm in NYC helping executive job seekers in Los Angeles recruiting marketing staffing Ken’s blog is KAS Write – executive articles for business professionals

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.