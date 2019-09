<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Advertisers spend millions of dollars for 30 seconds of precious Super Bowl air time every year. With over 100 million people watching, advertisers need to make a killer commercial to get their money's worth. This is how a hit Super Bowl commercial gets made. Produced by William Wei. Originally published in January 2013.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.