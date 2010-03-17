What Makes People Want To Follow A Leader?

Photo: Gidzy (via Flickr)

In a guest post for TechCrunch, Ben Horowitz of venture fund Andreessen Horowitz writes that “perhaps the most important attribute required to be a successful founding CEO is leadership.”So, from the perspective of a discerning VC, what traits qualify someone as a potential great leader?



Horowitz can spot one by examining the individual for three attributes:

“The ability to articulate the vision” (especially when things go wrong), as Steve Jobs did both at NeXT and Apple

“The right kind of ambition” (working for success for the company) versus the “wrong kind of ambition” (working for success for themselves), as demonstrated by Bill Campbell

“Ability to achieve the vision” or the ability to follow through, as demonstrated by Andy Grove

