What Makes People Want To Follow A Leader?

In a guest post for TechCrunch, Ben Horowitz of venture fund Andreessen Horowitz writes that “perhaps the most important attribute required to be a successful founding CEO is leadership.”So, from the perspective of a discerning VC, what traits qualify someone as a potential great leader?
Horowitz can spot one by examining the individual for three attributes:
- “The ability to articulate the vision” (especially when things go wrong), as Steve Jobs did both at NeXT and Apple
- “The right kind of ambition” (working for success for the company) versus the “wrong kind of ambition” (working for success for themselves), as demonstrated by Bill Campbell
- “Ability to achieve the vision” or the ability to follow through, as demonstrated by Andy Grove
