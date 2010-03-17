What Makes People Want To Follow A Leader?

Bianca Male
flying v ducks

Photo: Gidzy (via Flickr)

In a guest post for TechCrunch, Ben Horowitz of venture fund Andreessen Horowitz writes that “perhaps the most important attribute required to be a successful founding CEO is leadership.”So, from the perspective of a discerning VC, what traits qualify someone as a potential great leader?

Horowitz can spot one by examining the individual for three attributes:

  • “The ability to articulate the vision” (especially when things go wrong), as Steve Jobs did both at NeXT and Apple
  • “The right kind of ambition” (working for success for the company) versus the “wrong kind of ambition” (working for success for themselves), as demonstrated by Bill Campbell
  • “Ability to achieve the vision” or the ability to follow through, as demonstrated by Andy Grove 

