Your "Power Style" Will Either Make Or Break Your Chances Of Landing That Job

There’s nothing like the feeling of powerlessness that comes over people when a job they really wanted slips through their fingers. The tough questions begin when hardworking professionals with great networking skills find themselves watching people with less impressive track records scoop up the jobs they crave. Baffled by this turn of events, people often begin asking themselves questions like, “Why them and not me? What do they have that I don’t have?”The key to this mystery is often embedded in the different power styles people display when they interview. In a competitive job market, understanding how your power style shapes the impression you make on prospective employers is as important as spellchecking your resume.



Sally, a research analyst with a great track record, was part of an investment team I was hired to coach when her department was outsourced. From her earliest memories in life, Sally had been a winner through sheer determination and playing by the rules. Her father, a graduate of West Point and a distinguished military officer, had taught her the importance of discipline and teamwork early in life. Her commitment to these values had helped her achieve academic excellence, raise two sons who were promising soccer players, and consistently identify profitable investment opportunities for her firm.

Confident that she would be one of the first people snapped up when she and her team started circulating their resumes, Sally was more concerned about helping the people who reported to her brush up on their interviewing skills than she was with her own job prospects.

Four months later, Sally found out something shocking. One of the junior members of her team, Annette, ended up beating her out for a job. What’s more, Annette managed to negotiate the same salary package Sally had envisioned for herself. How could this have happened? Sally felt she had more experience, stronger references, and a better track record. She couldn’t even comfort herself with the thought that Annette was willing to work for less money because she found out that this wasn’t the case. Sally was confused.

Sally needed to figure out how to connect the dots between what was happening in her interviews and how this was impacting her employment prospects. Sally did some digging, and what she unearthed was that it’s sometimes more important to focus on how other people feel about themselves in your presence than on impressing an interviewer with your credentials. Since Sally’s upbringing had taught her that powerful people exude confidence and decisiveness, she strove to convey those qualities during her job interview. After all, drawing on these qualities had worked beautifully for her during spirited brainstorming sessions at her existing job and had helped her protect her professional turf. If this power style works in a culture where you’ve established your value, it should work just as well or betting during job interviews, right? Not necessarily.

My work with entire departments or firms where every member of the team, from the receptionist to the senior rainmakers, have been transitioned or downsized as a group has consistently reinforced the lesson that what we “unlearn” is as important as what we learn when it comes to developing a more agile power style. When former colleagues become overnight competitors seeking job openings in the same industry, it becomes apparent that the strengths that are rewarded inside an existing system aren’t always the same ones that seem appealing in the wider world.

In Sally’s case, she needed to outgrow some of her preconceived notions from childhood about how to showcase her talents in order to interview more effectively. Instead of trying to grab control of the conversation to drive home her value, Sally needed to cultivate the patience to consider what the interviewer might be looking for in a wider sense. By becoming more aware of her habitual tendency to need to come out on top no matter what, Sally’s compulsion to have the last word or make the winning point began to ease. Once she started to set a more relaxed tone at a human level, Sally was able to display her professional strengths more authentically. This eventually led to her landing a rewarding job.

Your power style doesn’t just affect you. In a precarious job market, being aware of how you’re being perceived can make or break an interview. Fortunately, it’s something you can change.

This post originally appeared at Harvard Business Review.

