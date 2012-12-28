12 Telltale Characteristics Of Mac Users

Photo: Flickr via _katattack
What does the average Mac user look like?BlueStacks, a company whose technology allows people to run apps designed for smartphones on Mac and Windows desktops, pulled together a quick study on the average Mac user’s physical appearance.
It pulled data from Nielsen and asked its 1.1 million Facebook fans to take a survey. The results aren’t exactly scientific, but they paint a good picture of common Mac-user characteristics.
And they’re not what you’d expect.
Most of them, BlueStacks says, are females under the age of 20, who have freckles. They wear jeans, T-shirts. and ponytails frequently.
After going through the findings, we’re a little sceptical—the findings suggest most of the freckle-faced Mac users also have black hair, attributes that don’t often go together. Also keep in mind that BlueStacks’ Facebook users likely skew younger. You’d have to do some adjustments to match the findings to the general population. Consider the following with a grain of salt, produced more for your enjoyment than as a scientific conclusion.
According to BlueStacks. 27% of Mac users have long hair and 22% have shoulder-length hair.
15% wear their hair in a ponytail. 11% have very short hair, and another 11% have curly hair.
BlueStacks claims 38% of Mac users have black hair. A surprising amount--36%--have blonde hair, followed by 18% who have brown hair, 4% with red hair, and 2% who have 'other.'
Most Mac users have normal-size heads: 72%. 18% have 'unusually large heads.' The rest are smaller than usual.
32% of Mac users are from North America, 23% are from Asia, and 19% are from Europe. 14% are from Africa, 6% are from Latin America, and 5% are from Australia.
52% are under 20, says BlueStacks. 28% are 21 to 30 years old; 12% are between 31 and 40. Less than 1% are over 60.
52% enjoy wearing T-shirts, BlueStacks finds. 29% also wear blouses, and 18% wear halter tops. 11% wear shorts and 9% wear skirts.
77% wear jeans. 2% wear capris.
63% of Mac users wear sneakers. 8% wear flats, dress shoes, and flip-flops, respectively. (Apple cofounder Steve Jobs famously wore New Balance sneakers.)
The current version of Mac software is Mac OS X 10.8, also known as Mountain Lion. BlueStacks says 40% use OS X 10.7, 20% use OS X 10.5, 14% use OS X 10.8, and 8% use OS X 10.6. (All of Apple's Mac operating systems are nicknamed after big cats.)
62% have significant others, BlueStacks finds--like married entrepreneurs Dave and Brit Morin, who met while working at Apple.
25% of surveyed Mac users had never downloaded an app from the Mac App Store, and 85% said the next computer they buy will be a Mac.
