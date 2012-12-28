12 Telltale Characteristics Of Mac Users

Do you have long, black hair and freckles? Hey! You probably use a Mac.

Photo: Flickr via _katattack

What does the average Mac user look like?BlueStacks, a company whose technology allows people to run apps designed for smartphones on Mac and Windows desktops, pulled together a quick study on the average Mac user’s physical appearance.



It pulled data from Nielsen and asked its 1.1 million Facebook fans to take a survey. The results aren’t exactly scientific, but they paint a good picture of common Mac-user characteristics.

And they’re not what you’d expect.

Most of them, BlueStacks says, are females under the age of 20, who have freckles. They wear jeans, T-shirts. and ponytails frequently.

After going through the findings, we’re a little sceptical—the findings suggest most of the freckle-faced Mac users also have black hair, attributes that don’t often go together. Also keep in mind that BlueStacks’ Facebook users likely skew younger. You’d have to do some adjustments to match the findings to the general population. Consider the following with a grain of salt, produced more for your enjoyment than as a scientific conclusion.

