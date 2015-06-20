What love does to your body and mind

Love may not be a drug, but it can certainly feel like one.

Being in love floods our brains with chemicals that can induce feelings of everything from pleasure to intense focus and attachment.

But being in love isn’t all in our heads: these chemicals can cause reactions throughout the body, which might help explain that tingly-all-over feeling we get when we see a loved one, or the “high” we feel after we’ve met that special someone.

Take a look at how love affects our brains and bodies:

