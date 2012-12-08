Here's What Living On $1 A Day Does To The Body

An estimated 1.1 billion people in the world survive on just $1 a day. It’s a fact economics students Chris Temple and Zach Ingrasci couldn’t get out of their heads.



Together, the pair decided to take their studies outside the classroom, to someplace more practical –– the edge of poverty itself. Living on $1 a day for two months, they moved to a remote Guatemalan town to study the people’s relationship with money and see how access to credit could impact their survival.

They spent their first days tending to a radish farm, subsisting only on on beans, rice and bananas, and fighting fleas and parasites. In these before and after shots, it’s clear how quickly poverty can change the body.

They documented their journey in a new film called “Living On One,” which you can see in photos here.

Here’s Chris at the beginning of their experience.

Photo: Living on One Dollar

And 10 days later. By Day 56, he lost 20 pounds after falling ill with E. coli.

Photo: Living on One Dollar

Here’s Zach.

Photo: Living on One Dollar

And 10 days later.

Photo: Living on One Dollar

