15 photos that perfectly capture what it's like to live in the suburbs

Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via Getty Images Cars are a necessity in the suburbs.

Borrowing the family minivan is the way to get around town in the suburbs.

Outings consist of strip malls and Walmart trips.

Deer are regular backyard guests.

Relocating from the city to the suburbs can be a jarring transition. City life offers a variety of conveniences and attractions, but there are plenty of perks to settling down in the suburbs.

Here are 15 photos that capture suburban life.

Suburban neighbourhoods are known for their homogeneity.

Joseph Sohm/Shutterstock An aerial view of suburbs in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The similarities are even more evident from above.

But the houses are much more spacious and affordable than city apartments.

ppa/Shutterstock A home in the suburbs.

Plus, they typically come with front lawns and backyards.

Deer may be regular backyard guests, depending on where you live.

Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images A deer eats from a fallen backyard apple tree in Minnesota.

But watch out – they will eat everything in your garden if you don’t protect it with a fence.

Without public transportation to rely on, borrowing the family minivan is the way to get around town.

The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images The Honda Odyssey.

There’s plenty of room for everyone.

“The wave” is how drivers express their gratitude.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images A truck driver waves from his vehicle.

“The wave” is characteristic of the Midwest, but it can appear in any small town where driving is the main mode of transportation. When another driver lets you into their lane or gestures for you to be the first to drive across a four-way stop sign, it’s common courtesy to acknowledge these acts of goodwill with a friendly wave.

“Main Street” in the suburbs isn’t a bustling metropolis.

Kenneth Sponsler/Shutterstock Main Street in Hudson, Ohio.

There is a certain charm to independently owned stores and restaurants.

Strip malls have become emblematic of suburban life.

Tim Boyle/Getty Images A strip mall in Palatine, Illinois.

You can run all of your errands from one parking lot.

When the shops and strip malls close, the 24-hour Walmart becomes the centre of nightlife.

Danny Johnston/AP Walmart stays open after everything else has closed.

It’s the place to be after everything else in the neighbourhood has closed.

High school football games are also popular hotspots.

Ted S. Warren/AP High school football players.

Foam fingers are encouraged.

The suburban high school uniform is Ugg boots, leggings, and a school hoodie.

Darren Hauck/Getty Images It’s comfortable and practical.

Thin elastic headbands are optional.

If you’ve ever tried to drive in the suburbs in the winter months, somebody probably had to dig you out of a snowbank at some point.

Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via Getty Images A car stuck in snow.

Suburban roads often aren’t paved as frequently as more populated highways. When in doubt, get out and push.

A snow brush and ice scraper tool is a winter necessity if you own a car.

Ralf-Finn Hestoft/Corbis via Getty Images A woman cleans snow off of her car in Chicago.

And if you live in a suburb, you probably own a car. Every suburban resident keeps at least one brush in their car at all times.

And if there’s a snow day, you can bet that the best sledding spots will be packed.

Mark Humphrey/AP Sledding down a hill.

Bring your own sled.

It seems like roads are always under construction in the suburbs.

Tony Savino/Shutterstock Road construction.

The roads are still full of potholes, though.

In the summertime, state and county fairs are events like no other.

Jerry Holt/Getty Images The Minnesota State Fair.

Deep fried foods and funhouse games abound.

