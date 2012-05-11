What LinkedIn Wants Meredith Whitney To Know About Investor behaviour In Social Media

LinkedIn is making a push to woo financial services clients to its social network for professionals. The company held a Financial Services Summit today in New York that featured speakers such as muni bond bear Meredith Whitney, Citi social media svp Frank Eliason, and Fidelity’s vp/individual and small business retirement products Ken Hevert.LinkedIn believes it is underutilized by financial services advertisers seeking new clients. The company said:

  • Social media plays a role in marketing for under 30 per cent of [financial] advisors.
  • But 73 per cent of investors researched financial decisions on LinkedIn.

LinkedIn also produced a pair of infographics on finance professionals’ use of the network.

Here's what investors do on LinkedIn ...

And here's how financial advisors can take advantage.

