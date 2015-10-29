These 7 charts show what life will be like in the year 2300

In 2004, the United Nations put its futurist hat on.

In a report simply titled “World Population to 2300,” the UN’s Department of Economic and Social Affairs released for the first time its predictions about the state of the world over the next 300 years.

This was a major undertaking, to say the least.

Imagine people in 1700 making predictions about the year 2000. Even predictions from 1950 were dead wrong.

Our modelling tools have gotten slightly more sophisticated since the 18th century, however, and given the predictions made for 2300 — a population of 9 billion and people regularly living to 100 — the projections and the UN demographers’ assumptions seem reasonable enough.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.