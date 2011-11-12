15 Crazy Facts About Life In The First Century

Photo: Flickr/Jean-Louis Zimmermann

Last week, the estimated global population reached 7 billion. In fewer than 100 years, the world will likely hit the 10 billion mark. It seems like an appropriate time to take a look a back at what the world was like in the first century, when there were only around 200 million people in the world, and the Roman empire ruled the planet.



Although we can’t know very much for certain about the first century, a surprising number of things we still use today were introduced in this era, including a definitive census and the precursor to e-readers: the “book.”

