Why Vienna Was Named The World's Best Place To Live

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

For the fourth consecutive year, Vienna was ranked as the number one city with the highest quality of life in the world, surpassing cities in Switzerland, Denmark, and the U.S.The title was bestowed by Mercer, a global consulting firm, and was based on a combination of traits such as stability, rising living standards, and advanced city infrastructures.



Vienna, known for its coffee, low crime levels, and historical architecture, beat out the over 450 other world cities surveyed, which left us wondering — what makes Vienna’s quality of life so high? We did some digging to learn the top facts about the historical Austrian capital, its attractions, and residents.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.