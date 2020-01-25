Photos show what life looks like in one of the darkest places on earth after residents built a system of mirrors to mimic the sun

Norsk Telegrambyra AS/Reuters The town of Rjukan in Norway spends more than half the year under a shadow.

Historic Rjukan is located just west of Oslo in Norway.

The town spends half the year in a perpetual shadow cast by a mountain range and the low-lying sun.

A system of mirrors installed in 2013 deflects sunlight down onto the town square so locals and visitors can feel the warmth down in the valley all year.

Rjukan is known for its winter activities, which include the annual Rjukan Ice Festival. The February festival is for “all climbers and those curious about ice climbing.” From February 7 through 9, 2020, residents and visitors can join in on the activities.

Just two and a half hours west of Oslo in Norway lies an historic industrialized town called Rjukan. The town has a long history of agricultural innovation, but up until 2013, its residents spent half the year in the dark.

Rjukan sits in a valley running from east to west. Because of the towering heights of the flanking mountains, and the low placement of the sun in the winter, the town sits in a complete shadow all winter long.

That is until a century-old idea for a sun deflector was finally realised in February of 2013.

Rjukan is the business centre of the Tinn municipality in Telemark, Norway.

Dmitry Naumov/Shutterstock.com The town centre is surrounded by homes and flanked by mountains.

It lies between two mountains in an east-west valley, alongside a number of rivers and lakes. Notice how the sun is shining, but Rjukan is in the shadow.

TheNorthern/Shutterstock.com This is the view of Rjukan from Gaustatoppen.

Gaustatoppen — the mountain that serves as a backdrop for the town — is the highest mountain in Telemark. It sits more than 6,000 feet above sea level.

Erik/Flickr Gaustatoppen is the snowy mountain in the centre. The views from the top are vast.

Because of the direction of the mountains and the height of the winter sun, Rjukan gets no direct sunlight for six months of the year, making it one of the darkest towns in the world.

In the early 1900s, entrepreneur Sam Eyde bought the Rjukanfossen waterfall in and built a hydroelectric power plant called Vemork, named for the town where it was located.

Keystone/Stringer/Getty Images This landmarked the budding industrial significance of Rjukan.

Vemork lies just outside the town of Rjukan, which was built between 1905 and 1916 as a town to house the workers employed at the power plant.

Google Maps The Norsk Industriarbeidermuseum is the site of the hydroelectric power plant. You can also see the summit of Gaustatoppen on the right.

The Norsk Hydro Company sparked the growth of the industrial agriculture industry in Norway.

Dmitry Naumov/Shutterstock The Norsk Hydro Company power plant.

The construction of hydroelectric plant spurred industrial growth in the area. Some of these factories produced artificial fertiliser to meet the world’s demand during an agricultural boom in the early 20th century, according to UNESCO.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images The valley was ideal for fertiliser production because of the nitrogen in the air.

During World War II, Germany took advantage of the natural resources in the area and set up shop working on Hitler’s nuclear program. The Vemork plant was being used to produce heavy water, which was exactly what the Germans needed to make a successful atomic bomb.

Sergey Kamshylin/Shutterstock.com The plant is now a museum featuring a World War II exhibit and an exhibit on the area’s industrial revolution.

A group of Norwegians were able to penetrate the security around the plant and demolish the heavy water production room before the Germans could make an atomic bomb.

NTB SCANPIX/Reuters Crown Prince Haakon of Norway attended the 75th anniversary reenactment of the heavy water sabotage operation in February.

Workers in Rjukan had access to housing and social institutions, all of which were within reach of the industrial sites.

A network of railways …

Dmitry Naumov/Shutterstock Pictured are the tracks at Mael station, which is part of the service on Lake Tinn.

… and ferries connects Rjukan to ports where the fertiliser was loaded.

Dmitry Naumov/Shutterstock Pictured is the MF Storegut railway ferry docked at Mael.

In the summer it looks fairly easy to get around on the ground.

Sergey Kamshylin/Shutterstock.com The roads are clear before the snow.

In the winter, though, the snow definitely comes down hard.

It gets so cold that the grass freezes. And there’s no sunlight to thaw it.

Factory managers were concerned about their staff not getting enough sun.

Sergey Kamshylin/Shutterstock.com Industrial buildings like this one were shaded for roughly half the year.

Eyde had entertained the idea of installing mountaintop mirrors back in 1913 but he didn’t have the technology to make the system a reality.

Lars E./Foursquare Rjukan Torg is a plaza space in the shaded town.

Instead, his company Norsk Hydro financed the Krossobanen in 1928 — the first cable car built in Northern Europe. It was designed to take valley-dwellers up to the foot of Hardangervidda, Norway’s largest national park, where they’d be able to feel the sun on their faces.

Lu Mikhaylova/Shutterstock.com The Krossobanen is still in operation today.

Then, in October 2013, the century-old idea came to fruition. The town constructed a system of mirrors to deflect the sunlight down into the community.

Norsk Telegrambyra AS/Reuters You can see the reflection of the mountains in the mirrors as well, helping them blend in.

Martin Andersen is the artist behind the mirrors. He works and lives in Rjukan with his family, and like many other locals, he grew tired of having to leave town to feel the sun. “We’d look up and see blue sky above, and the sun high on the mountain slopes, but the only way we could get to it was to go out of town. The brighter the day, the darker it was down here …” he told The Guardian.

Marte Christensen Martin Andersen (left) talks with Steinar Bergsland (right), Rjukan’s mayor at the time.

Source: The Guardian

The mechanism consists of three 183-square-foot mirrors, solar panels, and sensors called heliostats.

Norsk Telegrambyra AS/Reuters Each mirror is on a moving stand.

Heliostats are powered by solar and wind energy. They track the sun and allow the mirrors to follow in the sun’s path, deflecting sunlight as it moves throughout the day.

This breakdown shows how the mirrors bring sunlight down to a total area spanning 600 square meters from 450 meters above Rjukan’s market square. You can see the shadow Mount Gaustatoppen casts on the valley from September to March.

Reuters Reuters shows the mechanics behind the mirrors.

The entire system cost $US825,000 to build, and stands at around the same size as a two-car garage.

Sergey Kamshylin/Shutterstock.com The panels each move individually.

The day the mirrors were installed was like a giant party. That ball of light in the top of the photo is not the sun peeking over the mountain — it’s actually the work of the mirrors.

Trond Stegarud/visitRjukan There was a lot of dancing involved.

Locals came out to play volleyball …

Norsk Telegrambyra AS/Reuters They had a sunny day celebration.

… relax on chaise lounges …

AFP/Stringer/Getty Images

… and snap photos of the view.

Trond Stegarud/visitRjukan Phones were at-the-ready to capture the excitement.

And sunglasses and reflective discs were popular accessories.

Trond Stegarud/visitRjukan The kids were sporting sunglasses while dancers wore CDs around their necks.

A number of locals thought it was unnecessary to build the mirrors because the Krossobanen brought them high enough on the mountain to feel the sun.

But many are now able to see the positive impact it had on tourism.

Norsk Telegrambyra AS/Reuters People gather to see the sun mirror.

Some still denounce it as a gimmicky tourist attraction, though.

Ragnar Singsaas/Stringer

Nils Eggerud, a since-retired Norsk Hydro employee, told The Guardian he thought the money could have been invested in more caretakers for Rjukan’s elderly, improved school facilities, bike paths, or rural road resurfacing. He was also worried about the cost of upkeep.

Bjoertvedt/Wikimedia Commons/Attribution-ShareAlike This is the Tveito Primary School in Rjukan.

Ultimately, he does appreciate seeing the sunlight up close and personal: “It does feel nice, standing here. And really, you just have to look at the people’s faces.”

The mirrors do serve a purpose that’s in everyone’s best interest: They reportedly work to help fight seasonal mood changes during the winter.

You can find locals coming out to bask in the rays, even if only for a few minutes.

Norsk Telegrambyra AS/Reuters People who pass by the sunny spot lift their faces to the mirrors to feel the warmth.

Although it may seem like the system drenches the whole town centre in light …

Norsk Telegrambyra AS/Reuters A mass of people gathered for the reveal.

… it really just reflects the light to one spot in the middle of town, so it’s not a complete fix.

Sergey Kamshylin/Shutterstock.com What looks like the sun rising is actually the mirrors reflecting light.

Here you can really see its spotlight effect on the city.

Norsk Telegrambyra AS/Reuters People stop in the spot for a quick dose of Vitamin D.

Even though they don’t feel the sun on their faces all the time, the people of Rjukan can still enjoy many of the same activities as those who do.

Helgema/Shutterstock.com The landscape is suitable for a variety of activities.

They ski …

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images There are plenty of local routes to ski, especially during the winter.

… snowshoe …

… bike …

Christian Petersen/Getty Images The winding roads make for long rides.

… participate in different water activities …

… visit or help out on vast farms …

Sergey Kamshylin/Shutterstock.com Agriculture is a big part of life in Rjukan.

… and hike.

The hike up Mount Gaustatoppen ascends more than 1,400 feet, according to Rjukan’s tourism website.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images The hike is part of the Norseman Xtreme Triathlon.

Another popular activity in Rjukan is ice climbing.

grob831/Flickr There are numerous icy routes up the mountains, too.

The Rjukan Ice Festival is an annual get-together of both ice climbers and ice climbing appreciators.

Source: Visit Rjukan

Rjukan boasts nearly 200 waterfalls that freeze in the winter. Experienced climbers make their way up the falls all winter, but non-climbers get to try it out during the festival.

Source: Rove

The festival features organised lectures, conferences, and guided climbs among other activities for anyone interested. There’s also a speed-climbing competition.

Source: Rove,Ian Hanson/YouTube

Rjukan is also the municipality’s main hub for business. The workforce — with employees ranging in age from 15 to 74 years old — was 2,669 people strong as of the fourth quarter in 2017.

The number one occupation in the area is service and sales.

Followed by “professionals,” technicians, associate professionals, and armed forces. The streets are lined with local banks, schools, and storefronts.

Although businesses and social infrastructures have been around since Rjukan’s founding, the mirrors have brought light, sunshine, and Vitamin D down to the faces of it’s working townspeople.

Sergey Kamshylin/Shutterstock.com

