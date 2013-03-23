Why Melbourne Is The World's Best Place To Live

In a recent ranking of the world’s “most livable” cities, Melbourne, Australia took the number one spot.



The Economist Intelligence Unit gave the city perfect marks for education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Melbourne’s total score was 97.5 out of 100, only losing a few spare points for climate, petty crime, and culture.

Australia had five other cities in the top 10, but Melbourne with its Gothic Laneways, music culture, and gorgeous Yarra River was proclaimed the very best.

