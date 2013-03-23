Why Melbourne Is The World's Best Place To Live

In a recent ranking of the world’s “most livable” cities, Melbourne, Australia took the number one spot.
The Economist Intelligence Unit gave the city perfect marks for education, healthcare, and infrastructure.
Melbourne’s total score was 97.5 out of 100, only losing a few spare points for climate, petty crime, and culture.
Australia had five other cities in the top 10, but Melbourne with its Gothic Laneways, music culture, and gorgeous Yarra River was proclaimed the very best.
Melbourne sits on the gorgeous Yarra River, making it a prime spot for water sports, boating, and scenic views.
It has the largest gambling centre in the southern hemisphere, Crown Casino, with a licence for 500 table games and an hourly fire show.
The city also hosts Big Day Out, one of the biggest nationwide music festivals where plenty of local and famous international bands come to play.
Melbourne's residents are surrounded by cutting-edge architecture, like the Digital Harbour Port 1010, the Arts Centre Melbourne spire, and the Melbourne Recital Centre.
The city is filled with parks and gardens, including the famous Royal Park which covers 420 acres and is open to the public.
Melbourne is considered a UNESCO City of Literature because of its literary festivals, book stores, publishers, and history of famous, award-winning authors.
Behind Melbourne's grid-like streets are quirky little Gothic Laneways which house restaurants, book stores, and unique shops.
Melbourne also has a lot of nightlife options including underground bars, jazz cafés, and dance clubs hidden along the Laneways.
It also hosts the Australian Open, which takes place at the Margaret Court Arena, can hold 6,000 fans, and is one of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments in the world.
Melbourne is never too hot or too cold. In the summer, the city sees temps of high-70s to low-80s, while the winter drops down to only ~60 degrees.
Melbourne is a multicultural city with a large Indigenous community known as the Kulin Nation. There are many galleries and museums with an Aboriginal-focus.
It is home to the Best Chef in Australia, Ben Shewry, serving his seafood-centric tasting menu at Melbourne's Attica restaurant.
Getting around the city is super easy thanks to Melbourne's tram network, which covers over 150 miles and is one of the best in the world.
And it has one of Australia's best and largest open air shopping markets — The Queen Victoria Market from 1878 — where people flock on the weekends.
