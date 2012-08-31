Here's What Lady Gaga's Vogue Cover Shot Looked Like Before Photoshop

Lady Gaga appears on the cover of Vogue‘s September issue.
A behind-the-scenes video posted by the magazine shows how drastically Gaga’s looks changed for the cover.
Here’s what the September issue looks like:
Photo: Vogue news release
And here are some images from the shoot:
Photo: YouTube
Photo: YouTube
Photo: YouTube
Here’s the video:
