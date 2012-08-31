Here's What Lady Gaga's Vogue Cover Shot Looked Like Before Photoshop

Lady Gaga appears on the cover of Vogue‘s September issue.



A behind-the-scenes video posted by the magazine shows how drastically Gaga’s looks changed for the cover.

Here’s what the September issue looks like:

Photo: Vogue news release

And here are some images from the shoot:

Photo: YouTube

Photo: YouTube

Photo: YouTube

Here’s the video:

