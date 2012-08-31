Here's What Lady Gaga's Vogue Cover Shot Looked Like Before Photoshop

Ashley Lutz

Lady Gaga appears on the cover of Vogue‘s September issue. 

A behind-the-scenes video posted by the magazine shows how drastically Gaga’s looks changed for the cover. 

Here’s what the September issue looks like: 

lady gaga vogue

Photo: Vogue news release

And here are some images from the shoot: 

lady gaga

Photo: YouTube

lady gaga vogue

Photo: YouTube

lady gaga vogue

Photo: YouTube

Here’s the video: 

