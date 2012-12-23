The Truth About What Kind Of Job You Can Get Into With Your Major

Photo: statigr.am/anniejean_sc
Williams College students Hayley Brooks and Kaison Tanabe analysed the careers of 15,000+ graduates, and used CIRCOS visualisation software to plot out the data.Professor Satyan Devadoss then published it online. They’ve given us permission to reproduce the data here.
It’s a pretty remarkable presentation – one that helpfully explodes lots of myths about what careers certain majors can enter and which they cannot. (Here’s looking at you, Marc Andreessen.)
Philosophy/Religion major end up teaching, but they follow a similar pattern to English majors, and join the healthcare, sales, and law fields.
