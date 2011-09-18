What kind of feedback enhances performance?





Students who were told they would receive feedback quickly on their performance earned higher grades than students who expected feedback at a later time. Furthermore, when students expected to receive their grades quickly, they predicted that their performance would be worse than students who were to receive feedback later. This pattern suggests that anticipating rapid feedback may improve performance because the threat of disappointment is more prominent. As the authors note, “People do best precisely when their predictions about their own performance are least optimistic.”

Source: Eurekalert

Follow Barking Up The Wrong Tree on Facebook, Twitter or RSS.

Related posts:

10 things you need to know about productivity

How to quickly and easily improve your life

Does happiness boost productivity?

Does vacationing add to our happiness in the long run?

Does the way an office is decorated affect employee well-being and productivity?

How much does income affect job satisfaction? And how much does job satisfaction affect income?

Permalink [Leave a comment »





Read more posts on Barking Up The Wrong Tree »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.