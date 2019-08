British research discovered the disappearance of dinosaurs millions of years before they went extinct. Populations weren’t multiplying as fast as they were dying off. What could have been the cause?

Produced by Emmanuel Ocbazghi. Original reporting by Jessica Orwig.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.