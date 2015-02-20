A preschool teacher asked her students what they want to be when they grow up, and the answers are hilarious

Ask a bunch of toddlers what they want to be when they grow up, and you’re bound to get some interesting answers.

A new photo going viral on Facebook depicts the answers given by a bunch of preschool kids to their teacher who inquired about their goals and dreams for the future.

It’s pretty hilarious.

We especially love the little tyke who dreams of being a “sprinkled red-frosted doughnut.” Us too, little guy.

Here’s the photo, via DoSomething.org:

Post by Do Something.

