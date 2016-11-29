What your kids should know about money at every age

From making friends to sharing to cleaning up after themselves, parents are tasked with teaching their kids a whole lot about how the world works. And how to handle money is no exception.

Luckily, On Stride Financial, a UK-based financial services company, released a helpful infographic outlining financial principles parents should teach their kids at every age. They cover everything from how to save for a big purchase to when to start investing for the future.

Because On Stride is UK-based, you might notice some examples of activities to do with your children use pounds instead of dollars. Luckily, the lessons suggested transcend currency.

Check it out below for ideas on when and how to teach your kids about money — no matter how old they are.

Source: Supplied

Courtesy of: On Stride

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.