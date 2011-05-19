What Journalism Is Like Now: Working With 2,000 Tweeting Sources

We’ve written many times at GigaOM about how the media industry is being disrupted, and how that is being caused in part by the “democratization of distribution” that social-media tools such as Twitter and Facebook allow.



Now a young journalist who works for Sky News in Britain has put the reality of that into words in a blog post at the BBC’s College of Journalism website. In the post, Neal Mann describes how much his job has changed in just the past few years — and how a key part of it involves interacting with “a personalised wire service” of more than 2,000 sources he has curated via Twitter.

