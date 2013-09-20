Here's The Totally Boring Product That Apple Design God Jony Ive Wants To Redesign

What would Jony Ive do if he weren’t busy making iPhones, iPads and Macs at Apple?

He would design cups.

At least that’s what he’s telling Marco della Cava at USA Today.

Della Cavas asked Ive what he would do if Apple no longer needed his design skills. His response:

Ive mulls. “I’d like to design cups.” Cups? “Cups.” With handles or without? “Ah,” he says with a grin. “That’s for me to know.”

