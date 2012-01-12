WebOS Mastermind Jon Rubinstein Is 'Hiding Out, Spending His Millions'

Since the collapse of WebOS over at HP, we haven’t heard much about its primary evangelist and overall tech wizard Jon Rubinstein.



Is he still working as an executive at HP? Will he be helping out with the new “open” WebOS initiative?

According to a former colleague of Rubinstein’s we spoke to last night, “Ruby” is currently “hiding out, spending his millions.”

The person we spoke to laughed as he said this, but made it clear that Rubinstein is no longer actively engaged on a daily basis at HP.

