JoJo Siwa said the 'scariest day' of her life involved getting a makeover from James Charles because she doesn't like 'looking different'

JoJo Siwa told Carissa Culiner of the E! Daily Pop show that getting a makeover from James Charles made for the “scariest day” of her life.

She said she was “terrified” of the transformation because she doesn’t like “looking different.”

Back in August, Charles posted a video of himself giving Siwa a curled hairstyle, smokey eye makeup, and dark lipstick.

Though Siwa said at the time that the look didn’t match her style, she still thought it was pretty.

JoJo Siwa is opening up about what it was really like to get a glamorous makeover from James Charles.

Speaking to Carissa Culiner for the E! Daily Pop show, Siwa talked about hosting virtual concerts from her backyard, her new Christmas-inspired EP, and being transformed by Charles back in August. The 17-year-old told Culiner she was “terrified” when getting her hair and makeup done by the YouTuber.

“Honestly, it was really, really, really, really, really fun, and it was something really, really, really, really different, but that day was the scariest day of my life,” Siwa said.

The musician added that she doesn’t like “different things,” which made her nervous about the makeover.

“I don’t like looking different, I don’t like eating different, I don’t like doing anything different, I don’t like new things, I don’t like different things,” Siwa said. “I like to stick to the plan. If it’s not broken, don’t fix it. I really am a true believer in that.”

On August 21, Charles uploaded a YouTube video titled “Giving JoJo Siwa A FULL MAKEOVER!” In the 16-minute-long clip, the YouTuber explained that he’d been trying to collaborate with Siwa for two years when he finally got her to agree to a makeover.

Siwa told him during the video: “Getting my makeup done, number one, is just like a ‘no.’ I like to do it. I don’t let anybody else do it. My hair, even more so.”

She looked almost unrecognizable once Charles was finished. Her signature updo hairstyle and bow were replaced with loose waves, and her sparkly makeup was removed in place of smokey eye shadow, winged eyeliner, contour, highlights, and matte lipstick.

“Obviously it’s not me, I mean, you know how I showed up here in sparkles and bright pink and neon and rainbow, but it is really pretty,” Siwa said at the time.

