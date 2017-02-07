Here's what Johnny Depp reportedly spends $2M a month on

Johnny Depp’s former business managers have alleged that the actor is living an extravagant $2 million a month lifestyle, complete with 14 houses, 70 guitars, and an enormous appetite for wine.

It comes after Depp launched a $25 million lawsuit last month against his business managers, The Mandel Company (TMG), claiming “gross mismanagement” of his affairs.

He said the company failed to properly pay taxes on his behalf, made unauthorised loans, and overpaid for “security and other services.’ Costing him “tens of millions of dollars” and leading to financial trouble, of which he claims to have only become aware of in March of last year.

The cross-complaint, filed this week, stated that TMG “did everything within its power over the last 17 years to protect Depp from himself and to keep Depp financially solvent” but that TMG “did not have the power or ability to control Depp’s spending or his numerous other vices, or to force Depp to make wiser financial decisions.”

The lawsuit lifts the lid, in extraordinary detail, on Depp’s alleged “extravagant and extreme” $2 million a month spending habit. We took a look through to discover how the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star splurges his earnings. All of our figures are quoted in the TMG lawsuit, which is available in full here.

