Here's what Joe Biden is really doing while he makes phone calls

The White House posted a clip on Vine on Friday that shows what’s really going on behind the scenes when Vice President Joe Biden is on the phone with world leaders.

In the brief video, Biden uses a weight to do bicep curls while making a phone call.

“I do a million of these a day,” Biden declares.

The clip is part of an effort to promote First Lady Michelle Obama’s “#GimmeFive” campaign, which encourages people to share five things they do to stay healthy.

In the clip, Biden urges viewers to “just give me five” after boasting about his arm curling prowess.

Watch the video below.





