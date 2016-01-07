Here's what job candidates hear when you ask questions like, 'What's your biggest weakness?' and 'Why do you want to work here?'

If you’ve ever interviewed a job candidate, you’ve probably asked, “What’s your greatest weakness?” But what they heard was: “Give me the reason I’ll tell my boss we shouldn’t hire you.” When you said, “We’ve got a startup mentality,” they heard: “We don’t pay people in US currency; we pay them in stock options and snacks.”

Fast Company Studios recently created a hilarious video starring Upright Citizens Brigade actors that reveals what you really sound like when you’re interviewing someone.

Here’s the video:

