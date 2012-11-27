Here's Exactly What Jessica Simpson Ate To Lose 60 Pounds In 4 Months

Jessica Simpson says she weighed an all-time high of 170 pounds while pregnant, but signed a $4M Weight Watchers deal to help her shed the weight.

Just six months after giving birth to baby Maxwell in May, Jessica Simpson has already lost a whopping 60 pounds.Simpson, who is currently being paid a reported $4 million to be a Weight Watchers s



Simpson has shed 60 pounds since starting her strict diet in July.

pokesperson, followed a strict diet following the WW points plan — but cooked by her own personal chef.TMZ obtained Simpson’s four-month crash diet plan, which was filled with low-fat smoothies, protein, and veggies.

After kicking off her weightloss with a 15-day smoothie diet in July, Simpson is now on a meal plan that includes egg whites, chicken satay, soba noodles and two "crunchy" snacks a day, such as fat free cheese with whole grain Ryvita crackers, celery with peanut butter, apple with sliced turkey and edamame.

While pregnant, Simpson has said she hit an all-time high of 170 pounds, but then, as she says in her first Weight Watchers ad, “There is a lot of pressure to lose weight but I’m not a supermodel. I’m just Jessica trying to eat real food in the real world and I really just want to be healthy for my daughter.”

Today, Simpson’s diet looks like this (via TMZ):

Photo: TMZ

To see Simpson's detailed, four-month diet plan, CLICK HERE.

Simpson has come a long way since her first post-pregnancy Weight Watchers ad in September, in which she refused to show anything but her face,



In September, Simpson debuted a slimmer frame on the premiere episode of Katie Couric’s self-titled new daytime talk show:



Simpson showcased an even sleeker frame this weekend at an event in Florida.



