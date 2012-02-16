Here's What Jeremy Lin REALLY Says About American Society

Photo: history.nasa.gov and AP

Everyone is trying to decide what the rise of Jeremy Lin really says about America.For instance: “The rise of the Knicks’ phenom represents more than winning basketball games: hope for American innovation,” Bloomberg Businessweek wrote today.



So that got us thinking: what else does Jeremy Lin being good at basketball tell us about America?

Here’s what Linsanity is really all about:

The rise of the Knicks’ phenom represents more than winning basketball games: the death of the family unit.

The rise of the Knicks’ phenom represents more than winning basketball games: the space race isn’t over.

The rise of the Knicks’ phenom represents more than winning basketball games: status quo for child hunger.

The rise of the Knicks’ phenom represents more than winning basketball games: redemption of the Louisiana Purchase.



The rise of the Knicks’ phenom represents more than winning basketball games: hope for Siri.

The rise of the Knicks’ phenom represents more than winning basketball games: manufacturing.

The rise of the Knicks’ phenom represents more than winning basketball games: tip o’ the cap to alternative fuels.

The rise of the Knicks’ phenom represents more than winning basketball games: there is a God.

The rise of the Knicks’ phenom represents more than winning basketball games: what is ideology anyway?

The rise of the Knicks’ phenom represents more than winning basketball games: something about that Nicki Minaj performance at the Grammys.

The rise of the Knicks’ phenom represents more than winning basketball games: the rise of the nanny state.

The rise of the Knicks’ phenom represents more than winning basketball games: government is best that governs in that matter that produces that highest number of Jeremy Lins.

