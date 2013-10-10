Here's What Jeremy Lin Eats During The NBA Season

Jeremy Lin has been answering some questions on Q&A site Quora. Last week, he explained

why he has been successful in the NBA, and now he’s telling us what he eats during the NBA season.

A Quora user asked “What is a typical daily diet for an NBA player during the season?”

Lin responded:

My diet consists of healthy carbs, proteins, veggies and fruits. For carbs I like to eat pasta, couscous, and rice. All the meats I eat have to be lean and healthy like fish, chicken, and steak. Every once in a while I’ll treat myself to a very unhealthy meal which usually consists of going to multiple fast food places in one night. My biggest no-no’s are fried food, candy, and soda. I’m a big snacker so it’s hard to give up my normal snacking habits. If I could pick, I would always drink soda, eat gummy candies and devour huge bags of chips. My snacking habits have been changed to yogurt, trail mix, granola and veggie platters…it’s the worst.

So to all of you NBA hopefuls, lay off the French fries.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.