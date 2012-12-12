Here's What Jay-Z, Beyoncé & Other Celebs Bought At Art Basel, Boosting Sales To $1.5B

Beyoncé posed in front of this Cubist-era Picasso nude, but took home a painting by a 31-year-old Chicago artist instead.

Photo: Tumblr/IAM

While most celebrities showed up at Art Basel in Miami Beach to party their faces off, some of them actually made it to the convention centre and surrounding satellite fairs to see what the weekend is really about … art.We’ve showed you Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s every move throughout the weekend and which pieces the power couple preferred, but now we know exactly what Blue Ivy’s parents brought home.



According to the New York Post, “Jay snapped up a $20,000 painting titled ‘Everyone’s Scared’ by 31-year-old Chicagoan Hebru Brantley, who won the Basel showing as a finalist in the Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series produced with Russell Simmons’ Rush Foundation.”

On his website, Brantley classifies his paintings as “Afro-Futuristic,” “Crayon Colered,” “New Testament” and “Old Testament.”

Here’s what his “Afro-Futuristic” works look like:

Photo: hebrubrantley.com

We’re guessing art for Blue Ivy’s nursery?

But it wasn’t just Jay and Bey throwing down the dollars at the esteemed art fair.

Here’s what other celebs purchased, and for how much, according to the NYP:

Former Giants star Jeremy Shockey bought two fibreglass tigers painted by Domingo Zapata for $100,000 each.

Sean “Diddy” Combs took home an Iván Navarrosculpture with the word “Scream” reflected in a mirrored tunnel for approximately $65,000 from the Paul Kasmin Gallery.

Rick Ross bought a $20,000 photo by Richard Mosse called “Love Is the Drug.”

Dennis Rodman bought a mixed-media piece by Gym Class Heroes frontman Travie McCoy created from Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

Additionally, mega collector Peter Brant was spotted escorting Owen Wilson around the convention centre, where Edward Tyler Nahem’s booth drew celebs such as Diddy, Kellan Lutz, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Marcia Cross and Jane Seymour.

But perhaps the most serious art-viewer of all was Will Smith, who was surrounded by SEVEN bodyguards and reportedly sealed off the Jack Shainman Gallery booth until he was done viewing.

Thanks to celebrity support, 2012’s Art Basel Miami Beach raked in an estimated $1.5 billion.

